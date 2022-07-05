“Terrible” ‘Minions’ Guests Permanently Damage Movie Screen

This weekend, we reported on wild Guests that were banned from a movie theater within two minutes of the start of a screening of Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022). In a now-viral video, the Guests hurled bananas at the movie theater’s screen, referencing a quote from an earlier film in the Despicable Me franchise.

Now, one TikTok creator alleges that the Guests permanently damaged the screen and could have negatively impacted some employees. @movie_daddy shared a comment from @landonthomas30, who claims to work at the movie theater. The comment reads:

They did damage our screen! We now have a banana print right in the middle of one of our biggest screens

“We have confirmation that those kids that were throwing bananas at the screen during ‘Minions’ are actually terrible,” @movie_daddy says in the video.

“If you know anything about movie theater screens, if you get a stain on the screen, it’s nearly impossible to clean and you have to get an entirely new screen put in,” the creator states. “And that is expensive.”

Additionally, he recommends the theater take legal action against the Minions: The Rise of Gru fans. In another video, @movie_daddy clarifies that while he doesn’t feel bad for a massive theater chain, like AMC, he feels for the employees that have to deal with the fallout:

“The company is going to make up for lost costs somewhere,” @movie_daddy explains. “The easiest cost to cut is labor. That means they are going to not schedule their employees as much as they should. So the employee who works 35 hours a week in order to survive will now suddenly be only working 25 hours a week. And when you’re living paycheck to paycheck and you rely on that job, that is a huge hit.”

Minions: The Rise of Gru grossed $155 million on opening weekend, quickly becoming the highest-ever grossing Independence Day weekend film in history. While much of that demand was from children and families – the film’s target audience- some of it came from the meme-ification of the Despicable Me franchise.

Teenagers and adults on social media have created calls to action to go see the film dressed in black-tie formalwear, calling themselves “#GentleMinions.” In response, some movie theaters have banned Guests in suits altogether.

This follows an earlier social media trend in which users feigned excitement for Sony’s Morbius (2022), leading to a theatrical rerelease that flopped more than the original premiere.

More on Minions: The Rise of Gru

Headed to theaters soon? Here’s what to expect from Minions: The Rise of Gru:

This summer, from the biggest global animated franchise in history, comes the origin story of how the world’s greatest supervillain first met his iconic Minions, forged cinema’s most despicable crew and faced off against the most unstoppable criminal force ever assembled in Minions: The Rise of Gru. Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell) is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement.

It’s not going particularly well. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions. When the infamous supervillain supergroup, the Vicious 6, oust their leader—legendary martial arts fighter Wild Knuckles (Oscar® winner Alan Arkin)— Gru, their most devoted fanboy, interviews to become their newest member. The Vicious 6 is not impressed by the diminutive, wannabe villain, but then Gru outsmarts (and enrages) them, and he suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. With Gru on the run, the Minions attempt to master the art of kung fu to help save him, and Gru discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. Featuring more spectacular action than any film in Illumination history and packed with the franchise’s signature subversive humor, Minions: The Rise of Gru stars a thrilling new cast, including, the Vicious 6: Taraji P. Henson as cool and confident leader Belle Bottom, whose chain belt doubles as a lethal disco-ball mace; Jean-Claude Van Damme as the nihilistic Jean Clawed, who’s armed (literally) with a giant robotic claw; Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, whose traditional nun’s habit hides her deadly nun-chucks; Dolph Lundgren as Swedish roller-skate champion Svengeance, who dispenses his enemies with spin kicks from his spiked skates; and Danny Trejo as Stronghold, whose giant iron hands are both a menace to others and a burden to him. The film also stars Russell Brand as Young Dr. Nefario, an aspiring mad scientist, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, an acupuncturist with mad kung fu skills, and Oscar® winner Julie Andrews as Gru’s maddeningly self-absorbed mom. Steered by the franchise’s original creators, Minions: The Rise of Gru is produced by visionary Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborators Janet Healy and Chris Renaud. The film is directed by returning franchise filmmaker Kyle Balda (Despicable Me 3, Minions), co-directed by Brad Ableson (The Simpsons) and Jonathan del Val (The Secret Life of Pets films), and features the iconic voice of Pierre Coffin as the Minions and a killer ’70s soundtrack courtesy of legendary Grammy-winning music producer Jack Antonoff.

