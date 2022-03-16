Universal Keeping Franchise Alive After Cutting Attraction From Parks

A popular Universal franchise may have seen its attraction cut, but that doesn’t mean Universal Pictures have left it for dead.

Shrek 4-D, the former beloved attraction, saw its last days pass when the attraction closed at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2017, and then Universal Orlando Resort followed suit by closing the attraction this past January at Universal Studios Florida.

DreamWorks Theatre Starring Kung Fu Panda opened in the place of Shrek 4-D at Universal Studios Hollywood and now a rumored Minions-themed attraction is set to take over the area at Universal Studios Florida.

Despite the attraction closures and the fact that the franchise has not seen another movie released since Puss In Boots (2011) more than a decade ago, it seems that Universal Pictures is prepared to keep the franchise alive.

DreamWorks Animation unveiled yesterday the new trailer for Puss In Boots 2: The Last Wish (2022), set to hit theaters this September.

This fall, live each adventure like it’s your last. Watch the #PussInBoots #TheLastWish trailer – In theaters September 23.

DreamWorks’ official description for the new film reads:

This fall, everyone’s favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns. For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet. Academy Award® nominee Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Soft Paws (Oscar® nominee Salma Hayek). In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perro (Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks (Oscar® nominee Florence Pugh, Black Widow) and the Three Bears Crime Family, “Big” Jack Horner (Emmy winner John Mulaney, Big Mouth) and terrifying bounty hunter, The Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura, Narcos). Puss in Boots: The Last Wish features an all-star comedic cast that includes Oscar® winner Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone (Black Widow), Samson Kayo (Sliced), Emmy nominee Anthony Mendez (Jane the Virgin) and Tony nominee Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Trolls World Tour). The long-awaited follow-up to the 2011 Academy Award®-nominated blockbuster, The Last Wish is directed by Joel Crawford and produced by Mark Swift, the creative team behind DreamWorks Animation’s smash, The Croods: A New Age. The film’s executive producer is Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri. The character of Puss in Boots first appeared in 2004’s Oscar®-nominated Shrek 2 and instantly became a global, scene-stealing sensation. Puss then co-starred in two other Shrek sequels and his solo film, as well as in multiple DreamWorks Animation videos and TV series. The Shrek and Puss in Boots films have collectively earned more than $3.5 billion worldwide.

In addition to the Puss In Boots sequel that is set to hit theaters this fall, Universal Pictures also announced a couple of years ago that it would be making a fifth Shrek movie. At this point, though, there has been no confirmation that the film is still being planned. The last film, Shrek Forever After (2010), was made more than a decade ago.

Are you excited for the Puss In Boots Sequel? Let us know in the comments!