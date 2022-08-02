Marvel Director Clarifies MCU Timeline Fix With Upcoming Project

James Gunn reveals the last project for Marvel’s Phase Four online.

After not seeing the Guardians of the Galaxy for several years, Gunn will help end Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Not much is known about the special other than that the Guardians crew will reportedly return to Earth.

Fans did get to see the Guardians crew help Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), and now the Guardians crew will probably be on their adventure to find Zoe Saldana’s Gamora.

After San Diego Comic-Con, fans were confused about how the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special fits in the MCU since Kevin Feige announced that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) would be the final project for Phase Four and Phase Five would kick off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

This confused fans and some asked James Gunn how the series would fit into the MCU, which led to the director confirming that Phase Four won’t end with Wakanda Forever.

Gunn clarified the whole thing on Twitter and made it clear that the Holiday Special will be the “epilogue” for Phase Four of the MCU:

Now that fans know that the Guardians Holiday Special will truly end Phase Four, fans wonder if the project will be more important to the MCU than setting up the Guardians’ next adventure. More information is bound to be shared at D23 this year, with Marvel promising to give fans more announcements despite announcing several projects a week ago.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will help set up Phase Five of the MCU?

Phase Four might be coming to a close, but MCU fans have a lot to look forward to with Phase Five and Phase Six. On Disney+, you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+ with Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released on November 11.