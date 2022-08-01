Some of Marvel’s Best (and Worst) Movies Have Moved to a New Streaming Service

Before Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off with Jon Favreau’s Iron Man (2008) — introducing Marvel fans to the MCU’s version of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) and launching the super hero universe that has changed cinema — there were other Marvel films, including Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy made by Sony Pictures between 2002 and 2007.

Although Maguire made his MCU debut — along with another former Spider-Man actor, Andrew Garfield — in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), fans have been clamoring for a fourth solo Spidey film starring the actor.

While there’s been no confirmation that the project is actually happening, fans can at least enjoy the entire Maguire trilogy on the Disney-owned Hulu streaming service starting today, August 1, 2022. Many viewers would argue that these are among the best movies in the entire Marvel catalog, so this is great news for fans of the franchise.

Alongside the Spider-Man films, Hulu has landed what is arguably Marvel’s all-time worst movie — 20th Century Studios’ X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009). Despite starring popular leading man Hugh Jackman, the film fell flat with both critics and movie goers.

Previously, the project landed on Disney+ alongside another less-than-stellar pre-MCU Marvel movie — Fantastic Four (2005).

At that time, an article pointed out, both 20th Century Studios films have garnered their fair share of controversy over the years:

Both of these movies have vocal critics and people who absolutely love them. With both the Fantastic Four and the mutants on the horizon for the MCU, it’s probably important for Marvel to get fans more familiar with the characters. It might not seem like people would need reminding about Marvel’s first family or the X-Men, but it’s been years since either property had a treatment on the big screen.

As for Jackman’s future as Wolverine, there were rumors that he would appear in Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness (2022), but these reports did not come to fruition.

More on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Joining Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) in the film.

Former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also star.

Are you excited to see these Marvel movies land on Hulu?

