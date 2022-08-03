Marvel Fears ‘Star Wars’ Series Will Drown New MCU Series, Changes Release Day

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has moved to a new day to avoid Andor’s success drowning out any talk about the Marvel series.

She-Hulk was originally supposed to release earlier this year, but the amount of VFX work required for the series made it hard for the show to release on time. Despite having mixed feelings on the current state of the CGI, fans are still excited to see the cameos in the show and see Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil return to the MCU.

Disney+ has decided that fans must wait a day before watching the new MCU series. They subtly confirmed the news with a new online post saying the series will release episodes on Thursdays instead of Wednesdays, making its debut on August 18 instead of August 17.

Here’s the Tweet in case you missed it:

New Marvel hero. All new night. New episodes of Marvel Studios’ #SheHulk: Attorney at Law are streaming Thursdays starting August 18, only on @DisneyPlus.

This change might be in response to what happened with Ms. Marvel and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Ewan McGregor’s return as Obi-Wan Kenobi definitely made the series a must-watch for any Star Wars fans leading to Ms. Marvel not getting the same coverage.

Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel was a lesser-known super hero facing a pivotal character in the Star Wars universe. There was no chance that Ms. Marvel could release episodes on the same night without being overshadowed by Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Andor was originally going to release two weeks later, and the same thing would’ve happened for the two Disney+ series. Unlike She-Hulk, fans praise the visuals and CGI for Andor due to the series not using the Volume and only using practical sets like Rogue One (2016).

With Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk being a 9-episode series, Andor’s 12 episodes would’ve drowned a lot of the talk about She-Hulk if fans had to choose which show to watch that night. That doesn’t mean fans wouldn’t watch both shows, but Andor would hurt viewership numbers if fans only had time for one series.

Hopefully, fans will enjoy watching She-Hulk on Thursdays, but fans might wonder if more MCU series will debut then or if this will be a temporary adjustment for Disney+. It’s hard to tell, but it was probably the right move to push She-Hulk to Thursdays, especially with all of the other competition with Lord of the Rings: Rings of Powers and House of the Dragon streaming right after She-Hulk.

More on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

Here’s the official synopsis for the new Marvel series:

This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law debuts on August 18.

Are you happy with this change? Let us know what you think!

