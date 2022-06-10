Marvel Producer Admits They Cut Avenger Cameos In New Series

***MINOR SPOILERS FOR MS. MARVEL EPISODE 1***

Ms. Marvel shockingly already cut some cameos and would’ve helped explain how things have changed for some of the MCU’s super heroes.

Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel has instantly become a fan-favorite super hero surprising fans with how good the series is. After one episode, the show stands as the highest-rated MCU series on Disney+ and despite being review-bombed by racist fans, there have been very positive reviews.

Ms. Marvel shows fans how another teenage super hero struggles to control their powers and also has a life outside of saving the day. The series did take a lot of inspiration from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man which wasn’t a bad thing as the series doesn’t feel cheesy and silly like some fans thought it would be.

Ms. Marvel executive producer, Bisha K. Ali shared in a recent interview that the series had more Avenger cameos planned, but they didn’t make it into the final cut. According to Ali, the series was also supposed to have a man cosplayed as Korg, but this was all cut later on:

“At one point, there was a guy dressed in full Korg (as in Thor: Ragnarok) cosplay, and he couldn’t get through the security barriers… that’s was in a very early draft that no longer exists.”

Later on, she admitted that the original drafts had almost “everybody in it” to appear at AvengersCon, but this was later dropped in order to keep the focus on Kamala:

Ali admitted how “the bananas first draft of AvengerCon, which will never see the light of day, had everybody in it:”

It would have been awesome to see some more of the Avengers at AvengersCon since the convention only featured a few of the super heroes. Knowing that Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson is now Captain America, it was odd seeing Groot, but no image of the new Cap there.

While the story definitely benefitted from not overtly focusing on all the glamorous merchandise and displays in AvengersCon, it would’ve been nice to see more of the Avengers. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) showed videos of Captain America in order to help inspire new high schoolers so it felt like the convention should’ve been able to show footage of the Avengers as well, but Marvel missed their chance to do this.

More on Ms. Marvel

Here’s an official description of the upcoming MCU series:

Ms. Marvel, launching on Disney+ in Summer 2022, is a new series that introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters right now, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.