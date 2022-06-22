“Murdering Tolkien’s Work,” Amazon Turns ‘Lord of the Rings’ “Woke” With Female Orcs

The world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth is changing for good after Amazon shared that they’re adding female Orcs to The Lord of the Rings.

The realities of author J.R.R. Tolkien’s work are changing with Amazon’s upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power streaming series this September.

Since the first trailer graced the internet, Amazon has been sent on a whirlwind of emotion as fans weigh in on the now controversial series. Some fans called for the series to never air, while others nitpicked various details concerning iconic Tolkien structures, characters, and more.

Now, Amazon is changing everything for fans with the addition of female Orcs in Middle Earth:

“There’s some female Orcs that I truly loved. But there’s one Orc… who has a particularly enjoyable fight with one of our Elvin characters that I suspect will be a favorite among fans.” – The Rings of Power Executive Producer Lindsey Weber

Rings of Power Executive Producer Lindsey Weber shared with IGN:

“There’s some female Orcs that I truly loved. But there’s one Orc in particular, who’s very, very tall and strong, who has a particularly enjoyable fight with one of our Elven characters that I suspect will be, or hope will be a favorite among fans.”

Rings and Tolkien fans are beside themselves with each new update from Amazon concerning their Lord of the Rings spinoff series, but the latest announcement may have been the last straw:

Literally murdering Tolkien’s work with this one. Orcs are meant to represent how British soldiers were supposed to see German and Austro-Hungarian. They’re born as adults in scum and mud and bred only to kill, they don’t have a sex because they don’t sexually reproduce.

Another fan writes:

I mean, there was an entire scene in The Fellowship of the Ring where we see the Uruk-hai being born from mud-like casings in the earth, not via lady orcs. It makes me think Peter Jackson wouldn’t be on board with #TheRingsOfPower’s entomology…

One viewer writes:

It is an actual culture crime to woke Tolkiens universe.

Maybe this is the one to get them to realize we want good content instead of good politics.

It is an actual culture crime to woke Tolkiens universe.

Nonetheless, many fans aren’t aware that J.R.R. Tolkien himself confirmed that female orcs exist. In a 1963 letter, Tolkien reportedly wrote:

“There must have been orc-women. But in stories that seldom if ever see the Orcs except as soldiers of armies in the service of the evil lords we naturally would not learn much about their lives. Not much was known.”

The Orcs of Middle Earth are corrupted elves, tainted by dark forces and evil spirits that corrupted their will beyond measure and turned them into the beasts seen in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogy.

Nonetheless, there has yet to be an appearance of a female Orc and female dwarf in Lord of the Rings, offering Amazon the perfect opportunity to expand the boundaries of J.R.R. Tolkien. Whether or not fans will respect that is uncertain, but nothing is changing The Rings of Power from debuting on Prime Video on September 2.

More about The Rings of Power

Taking place in the episodic Second Age of Middle Earth, Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power chronicles the construction of the One Ring worn by the evil Sauron under Mount Doom:

Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone, Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die, One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne in the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.

The near $1 billion series is set to focus on the rise of the Sauron, the historic alliance between Elves and Men (that transcended the entire franchise), the island of Númenor/Westernesse, as well as a look into Khazad‐dûm/Moria before the dwarven kingdom fell to hoards of goblins and the deadly Balrog/Durin’s Bane.

However, unfortunately, you won’t be seeing any of the legendary hobbit Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), Bilbo Baggins (Sir Ian Holm), Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin), Merry Brandybuck (Dominic Monaghan), Pippen Took (Billy Boyd), Legolas (Orlando Bloom), Gandalf the White (Sir Ian McKellen), Saruman (Sir Christopher Lee), Gollum (Andy Serkis), and more in Rings of Power.

Dark Lord Sauron is set to have a massive role in The Rings of Power. Still, the series features a relatively unknown cast of lead and supporting actors that are set to play some of the most formative names in Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Lady Galadriel of Lothlórien (Morfydd Clark), and Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), replacing Cate Blanchett and Hugo Weaving.

New characters like Dwarven Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete), silvan elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), and Cole (Maxim Baldry) have been created specifically for the series.

Showrunner Patrick McKay and writer JD Payne pen the tentative series with directors JA Bayona and Wayne Che Yip leading the Rings show set to debut on September 2, 2022.

Are you excited about The Rings of Power? Should there be female Orcs? Comment below!