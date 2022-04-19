“Does Not Look Like Lord of the Rings,” Fans Slam Amazon’s “Garbage” Series Update

The Lord of the Rings legacy and J.R.R. Tolkien’s work will change with Amazon’s upcoming Middle Earth series, The Rings of Power, forever. Despite spending a reported $500 million on just one season, fans destroy Amazon’s latest “garbage” series update.

The Lord of the Rings is one of the most beloved franchises in Hollywood history, with the world of J.R.R. Tolkien still being developed and discovered by fans and more.

The Rings trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy from director Peter Jackson have a special place in many fans’ lives, but Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has become the most hated LOTR adaptation to date.

Since the official teaser trailer was released during the Super Bowl and Amazon gave first looks at numerous characters, controversies have consumed the work of Tolkien.

Upon the release of two new stills introducing two new Rings characters (Theo and Bronwyn) created by Amazon, fans have unleashed on social media:

This does not look LOTR at all, not even a bit. It could be anything.

This does not look LOTR at all, not even a bit. It could be anything. — Matias Salimbene (@SalimbeneMatias) April 19, 2022

Another fan wrote:

This is going to be garbage isn’t it. Sigh

This is going to be garbage isn’t it. Sigh — burnkarma (@burnkarma) April 19, 2022

Another Rings fan shared:

This show is going to be so bad it makes me sad

This show is going to be so bad it makes me sad — Bullbo Baggins (@Bullbo_Baggins) April 19, 2022

It’s not uncommon to see negative or unenthused comments on various posts regarding popular movies and TV series, such as Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Still, nearly all of the comments left on Amazon’s official Tweets are from users slamming The Rings TV show.

More about The Rings of Power

Taking place in the episodic Second Age of Middle Earth, Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power chronicles the construction of the One Ring worn by dark lord Sauron under Mount Doom:

Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone, Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die, One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne in the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.

The near $1 billion series is set to focus on the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the historic alliance between Elves and Men (that transcended the entire franchise), the island of Númenor/Westernesse, as well as a look into Khazad‐dûm/Moria before the dwarven kingdom fell to hoards of goblins and the deadly Balrog/Durin’s Bane.

However, unfortunately, you won’t be seeing any of the legendary hobbit Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), Bilbo Baggins (Sir Ian Holm), Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin), Merry Brandybuck (Dominic Monaghan), Pippen Took (Billy Boyd), Legolas (Orlando Bloom), Gandalf the White (Sir Ian McKellen), Saruman (Sir Christopher Lee), Gollum (Andy Serkis), and more in Rings of Power.