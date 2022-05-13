‘Toxic Tolkien Takes’ Engulf ‘Lord of the Rings’ Due to Amazon’s ‘Rings of Power’

The Lord of the Rings, Middle Earth, and the work of J.R.R. Tolkien are beloved by countless fans globally, but the world of the One Ring has been choked out by “toxic Tolkien takes” following recent announcements from Amazon’s Rings of Power series.

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power is only four months away, and every Tolkien fan is on edge about how Middle Earth will be portrayed. Though we won’t be seeing Aragon, Frodo Baggins, or Gandalf, Amazon is changing two iconic characters for their streaming series.

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just blew up the internet with exclusive photos of their brand new cast of Middle Earth characters. Set in the Second Age of Middle Earth, but author J.R.R. Tolkien and his fantastical world of legendary hobbit Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), Bilbo Baggins (Sir Ian Holm), Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin), Merry Brandybuck (Dominic Monaghan), Pippen Took (Billy Boyd), Legolas (Orlando Bloom), Gandalf the White (Sir Ian McKellan), Saruman (Sir Christopher Lee), Gollum (Andy Serkis), and more won’t appear in Rings of Power.

Nonetheless, dark lord Sauron, Mount Doom, and the One Ring (the Ring of Power) will be at the forefront of Amazon’s reported 500 million dollar series.

The Lord of the Rings is one of the most beloved franchises in Hollywood history, with the world of J.R.R. Tolkien still being developed and discovered by fans and more.

The Rings trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy from director Peter Jackson have a special place in many fans’ lives, but Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has become the most hated LOTR adaptation to date.

Many Tolkien fans have had it with recent “toxic” influencers and take on the world of author J.R.R. Tolkien:

Sharing this for all our fellow LOTR enthusiasts (and media outlets!) who might get discouraged by toxic Tolkien takes on YouTube. It’s the algorithms fault, and does not represent an honest view of our fandom.

The internet loves dirty laundry, but Rings fans want to keep it away from the Rings trilogy and more:

This is spot on. The toxic channels are solely designed for spewing hatred as that generates views in the YouTube algorithm. They’re just bitter old men who can’t accept that society has moved on and is now more inclusive. Terms like M-She-U is a prime example.

However, the word “toxic” is so widely used today that the meaning of the word is lost and often thrown around without proper context:

???? Toxic tolkien takes??????? You know you’re not the represantation of the entire fandom right? There will always gonna be different takes in a fandom from healthy to toxic, from accepting to rejecting, from good to bad. By saying one takes doesn’t reflect is dishonest

Every Tolkien fan is entitled to their own opinion. Still, hatred towards Amazon’s The Rings of Power streaming series has caused a rift amongst the Middle Earth community, similar to the Star Wars fanbase being split over the Sequel Trilogy.

The most recent controversy revolving around Amazon’s Rings series occurred when two new, original characters created entirely by Amazon Studios, Theo and Browyn, were introduced to the world:

Theo and Bronwyn in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Only time will tell how the legacy of director Peter Jackson’s Rings trilogy and Hobbit trilogy will hold following Amazon’s revitalization and redirection of Middle Earth as a whole.

More about The Rings of Power

Taking place in the episodic Second Age of Middle Earth, Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power chronicles the construction of the One Ring worn by dark lord Sauron under Mount Doom:

Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone, Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die, One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne in the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.

The near $1 billion series is set to focus on the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the historic alliance between Elves and Men (that transcended the entire franchise), the island of Númenor/Westernesse, as well as a look into Khazad‐dûm/Moria before the dwarven kingdom fell to hoards of goblins and the deadly Balrog/Durin’s Bane.

However, unfortunately, you won’t be seeing any of the legendary hobbit Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), Bilbo Baggins (Sir Ian Holm), Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin), Merry Brandybuck (Dominic Monaghan), Pippen Took (Billy Boyd), Legolas (Orlando Bloom), Gandalf the White (Sir Ian McKellen), Saruman (Sir Christopher Lee), Gollum (Andy Serkis), and more in Rings of Power.

Dark Lord Sauron is set to have a massive role in The Rings of Power. Still, the series features a relatively unknown cast of lead and supporting actors that are set to play some of the most formative names in Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Lady Galadriel of Lothlórien (Morfydd Clark), and Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), replacing Cate Blanchett and Hugo Weaving.

New characters like Dwarven Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete), silvan elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), and Cole (Maxim Baldry) have been created specifically for the series (seen below).

Showrunner Patrick McKay and writer JD Payne pen the tentative series with directors JA Bayona and Wayne Che Yip leading the Rings show set to debut on September 2, 2022.

Do you think Lord of the Rings has become toxic? Let us know in the comments below!