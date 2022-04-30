Iconic ‘Lord of the Rings’ Star “Excited” for ‘Rings of Power,’ Amazon Can’t “Screw It Up”

The world of author J.R.R. Tolkien and his beloved Middle Earth is expanding this Fall with Amazon Studios’ Rings of Power streaming series, the most controversial Rings project. However, an original Lord of the Rings actor shared their excitement for the upcoming show.

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just blew up the internet with exclusive photos of their brand new cast of Middle Earth characters. Set in the Second Age of Middle Earth, but author J.R.R. Tolkien and his fantastical world of legendary hobbit Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), Bilbo Baggins (Sir Ian Holm), Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin), Merry Brandybuck (Dominic Monaghan), Pippen Took (Billy Boyd), Legolas (Orlando Bloom), Gandalf the White (Sir Ian McKellan), Saruman (Sir Christopher Lee), Gollum (Andy Serkis), and more won’t appear in Rings of Power.

Nonetheless, dark lord Sauron, Mount Doom, and the One Ring (the Ring of Power) will be at the forefront of Amazon’s reported 500 million dollar series.

The Lord of the Rings is one of the most beloved franchises in Hollywood history, with the world of J.R.R. Tolkien still being developed and discovered by fans and more.

The Rings trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy from director Peter Jackson have a special place in many fans’ lives, but Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has become the most hated LOTR adaptation to date.

The adverse public reaction to The Rings of Power isn’t stopping old Samwise Gamgee himself, Sean Astin, from revealing that he’s “excited” for this new addition to Tolkien’s work:

Sean Astin says he’s ‘excited’ for Amazon’s ‘The Rings of Power’ 💍 ‘I saw the preview for it, and it gave me chills. It looked like they got it’

Astin’s full quote reads:

“I for one am excited. I saw the preview for it, and it gave me chills. It looked like they got it. I’ve been saying the whole time, they’re gonna do it right. There’s no way Amazon is gonna pay almost a billion dollars for a franchise just to screw it up.”

Sean Astin even believes that The Rings of Power will bring in a new era of Rings fans:

“You just think, how long before it will be fresh? For an entire, at least one or two generations, it’ll be brand new. They’ll end up discovering our version of The Lord of the Rings as a consequence of seeing what will be new to them.”

It’s not uncommon to see negative or unenthused comments on various posts regarding popular movies and TV series. Still, nearly all of the comments left on Amazon’s official Tweets are from users slamming The Rings TV show.

Nonetheless, hearing that an original Rings series member from Oscar winner Peter Jackson is “excited” for The Rings of Power and even gave him chills is incredibly promising.

More about The Rings of Power

Taking place in the episodic Second Age of Middle Earth, Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power chronicles the construction of the One Ring worn by dark lord Sauron under Mount Doom:

Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone, Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die, One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne in the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.

The near $1 billion series is set to focus on the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the historic alliance between Elves and Men (that transcended the entire franchise), the island of Númenor/Westernesse, as well as a look into Khazad‐dûm/Moria before the dwarven kingdom fell to hoards of goblins and the deadly Balrog/Durin’s Bane.

Dark Lord Sauron is set to have a massive role in The Rings of Power. Still, the series features a relatively unknown cast of lead and supporting actors that are set to play some of the most formative names in Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Lady Galadriel of Lothlórien (Morfydd Clark), and Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), replacing Cate Blanchett and Hugo Weaving.

New characters like Dwarven Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete), silvan elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), and Cole (Maxim Baldry) have been created specifically for the series (seen below).

Showrunner Patrick McKay and writer JD Payne pen the tentative series with directors JA Bayona and Wayne Che Yip leading the Rings show set to debut on September 2, 2022.

What do you think about Amazon’s Rings series? Comment below!