Marvel Ensures MCU Project Stays Family Friendly By Making It A Comedy

Michael Giacchino’s Werewolf By Night will be a unique MCU project focusing less on horror and more on comedy to allow children to sleep at night.

Despite announcing some R-rated projects, Marvel hasn’t made much effort to explore past the family-friendly action comedy genre that most MCU movies get labeled as. While Marvel has allowed Deadpool 3 to be rated R and Marvel’s Zombies to be TV-MA, the MCU doesn’t plan to do anything else that would be too much for children.

With Werewolf By Night, Marvel is advertising the project as their Halloween Special, but Disney+ confirms that children will laugh more at the special than being scared. Despite setting up a creepy encounter with several acclaimed hunters trying to kill the beast within one of them, fans shouldn’t expect a lot of terrifying moments.

This is a huge loss because Marvel’s closest project to the Horror genre is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), and since it will be a Halloween special, it would make perfect sense for the special to be the first Horror MCU project.

Now, fans will have to see Marvel play the safe side once again, and even if it were Horror, they wouldn’t have had to make the series TV-MA. Marvel could’ve used Horror in lighter ways without showing a lot of gore and disturbing images since the special will only deal with a werewolf and probably won’t include any demons.

Sadly, this won’t be the case due to the show’s description. If you haven’t seen the trailer for the Halloween special, here it is so you can have an idea of what the special will look like:

More on Werewolf By Night:

Here’s a synopsis of the Halloween Special:

On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader,” the synopsis reads. “In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.

Werewolf By Night debuts on Disney+ on October 7th.

Do you wish the Halloween Special was a Horror special instead of a comedy? Let us know what you think!

