Marvel Potentially Found Their Director For the MCU’s Biggest Movie

Avengers: Secret Wars (2025) will be the biggest MCU movie ever made and Marvel is eyeing a certain director to work on the massive project.

Marvel can’t just hand the movie over to a new director for something like Secret Wars. They need someone who has been successful with the MCU and has a creative talent to create something everyone will either love or deeply respect. With Kang the Conqueror as the main villain, fans will expect big things from Marvel if they want to make a bigger villain than Josh Brolin’s Thanos.

For the Infinity Saga, the Russo Brothers were the best directors for these massive crossover movies. They managed to not only make both Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), but they also made two Captain America movies, Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Captain America: Civil War (2016). The Russo Brothers have teased that they would love to work with Marvel again, but they need the right project.

After some new reports, it seems that Secret Wars might not be the movie for the Russo Brothers, as Marvel is reportedly eyeing another director to helm the project. Unlike Endgame or Infinity War, Secret Wars will be a massive undertaking that will include several variants and more super hero groups making the movie have a cast of potentially fifty or more actors with a role in the movie.

With Endgame also being the best MCU movie at the box office, there is a lot of pressure from Marvel to make another movie of the same caliber and potentially even better, which is no easy feat for a director. If they fail, thousands of fans will spam the director online with hateful messages and death threats.

Out of all of the directors, it seems that Marvel is considering Ryan Coogler to direct the movie, which is a little surprising because his two movies, Black Panther (2018) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), don’t have a lot of crossover characters:

Ryan Coogler is reportedly one of the directors being considered to direct ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’. pic.twitter.com/AXLfDW2fOR — Marvel Crave (@MarvelCrave) September 12, 2022

If Marvel decides to go with Coogler, Marvel better make sure the director balances out the story so that some teams don’t get left out of the spotlight. With potentially the largest cast ever for an MCU movie, Secret Wars must ensure that every vital character has adequate screen time without making the movie into a four-hour slog.

Marvel’s decision isn’t set in stone, so it’s still possible that the Russos could direct, but don’t get your hopes up since Marvel probably would’ve confirmed the duo was directing the movie by now if they were attached to the project. After Feige’s comments about the pair not being attached to the project, it would be shocking if the duo returned for Avengers 6.

Who do you think will direct Avengers: Secret Wars? Let us know what you think!

Phase Six is still a mystery for fans with several untitled projects, but it will start with the Fantastic Four movie on November 8, 2024. After that, Kevin Feige announced Phase Six would end with two Avengers movies — Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, which could beat Avengers: Endgame as the biggest MCU movie.