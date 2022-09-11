Disney Introducing New Villain Into MCU With Upcoming Attraction

Today at Disney’s D23 expo, it was just revealed that a brand-new attraction is coming to Disneyland’s Avengers Campus. The ride will feature a brand-new villain in the MCU, with King Thanos as the antagonist of the story. This is a Thanos that “won” his battle against the Avengers.

Below is some concept art that Disney revealed:

We do not know much about this ride at the moment, but it is promised to include tons of Marvel characters, thanks to the Multiverse, something that has been introduced in the Marvel films, Disney+ shows, and now, the Disney theme parks.

While visiting Avengers Campus is already a super experience, with all the new projects coming to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disneyland has quickly made all sorts of improvements to the highly immersive land. From the arrival of new heroes like Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi, and Mighty Thor to exclusive limited items celebrating the release of the latest MCU film or series.

For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, visiting Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is a dream come true. Being able to meet and interact with some of their favorite superheroes, enjoy size-defying food and drink offerings from across the galaxy, and ride the two attractions in the compound, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

Disney D23 is “The largest Disney fan event in the world,” and this year’s expo will be no different. This year’s D23 Expo celebrates the wonderful worlds of The Walt Disney Company, including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, across film, television, theme parks, and more!

Be sure to check back here for more information on Disney’s D23!