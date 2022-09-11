Special Disney World Event Now Completely Sold Out

Guests were extremely excited to see the return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween party this year. Last year, Disney World was unable to host Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party due to the ongoing pandemic.

To replace the fan-favorite party, Walt Disney World Resort brought Guests a brand-new Disney After Hours event at Magic Kingdom called Disney After Hours BOO BASH.

On select nights from August 12-October 31, 2022, Guests will once again be able to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Walt Disney World Resort. The event starts at 7 p.m. and continues until midnight.

The party has proved popular, with all but four dates left as of a few days ago. Unfortunately, if you haven’t gotten your tickets yet, it looks like it may be too late.

When checking the website this morning, we were unable to purchase any more tickets, and the calendar for the event would not show up.

As to what you can expect from the party, Disney Parks Blog lays it out as follows:

As a part of this limited-capacity event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party attendees will encounter event-exclusive entertainment, notorious Disney villains, frightfully delicious menu items and more! Here’s some of what’s in store:

The Headless Horseman will ride his ghostly steed down Main Street, U.S.A. as a prelude to “Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade,” which features floats filled with Disney Characters dressed in their Halloween best, Disney villains and the Haunted Mansion graveyard diggers.

What’s Halloween without candy? During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, guests can go trick-or-treating for M&M’S, SKITTLES, SNICKERS, and other Halloween favorites at locations throughout Magic Kingdom Park. And new this year, guests will also receive a reusable trick-or-treat bag featuring a keepsake 50th Anniversary celebration and Halloween design.

Join the Sanderson Sisters during the “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” stage show at Cinderella Castle as they call upon their frightening colleagues to conjure the ultimate “Hocus Pocus” Party Potion.

Celebrate the season alongside favorite Disney characters as they take over the park for their favorite party of the year.

Overlays themed for the occasion will return to several popular Magic Kingdom attractions: Space Mountain, Mad Tea Party, Pirates of the Caribbean and Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor.

The Pumpkin King himself, Jack Skellington, will host “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.” This can’t-miss nighttime extravaganza features projections, special effects and lighting mixed with fireworks, music and Disney characters.

Discover sweet and savory menu items inspired by fall flavors and the Halloween season.

NEW! In honor of the 50th Anniversary celebration, we’re adding even more fun to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year in the form of event-exclusive step-in photo opportunities. And in addition to the reusable trick-or-treating tote bag, guests will also receive a Halloween-themed 50th Anniversary celebration commemorative print.

Did you get your tickets yet?