Disney Cuts Back On Iconic Feature at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Disney World Guests can expect a ton of fun from Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year — however, it seems Disney is scaling back with one aspect of the special ticket event.

Last year, Disney World was unable to host Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party due to the ongoing pandemic. To replace the fan-favorite party, Walt Disney World Resort brought Guests a brand-new Disney After Hours event at Magic Kingdom called Disney After Hours BOO BASH.

The good news is that this year, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has returned to Magic Kingdom this Halloween season, which has fans ecstatic.

The bad news is it seems Disney is scaling back with one aspect of the special ticket event.

Twitter user bioreconstruct attended Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and noticed there are far fewer projections in the Tomorrowland area of the theme park. Per bioreconstruct:

One of the changes in Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is fewer projections. These rocks and other Tomorrowland surfaces had become landmarks to see what’s different each year.

One of the changes in Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is fewer projections. These rocks and other Tomorrowland surfaces had become landmarks to see what's different each year. pic.twitter.com/XjteQe5Brj — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 13, 2022

You can see in the photos above in the Tweet that compared to years past, the projections this year in Tomorrowland are scaled back tremendously.

Although the projections are not as intense as they were in the past, Disney World Guests can still expect a ton of fun from Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year.

On select nights from August 12-October 31, 2022, Guests will be able to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party after normal Park hours, beginning at 7 p.m. to midnight.

Per Disney Parks Blog:

As a part of this limited-capacity event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party attendees will encounter event-exclusive entertainment, notorious Disney villains, frightfully delicious menu items and more! Here’s some of what’s in store:

The Headless Horseman will ride his ghostly steed down Main Street, U.S.A. as a prelude to “Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade,” which features floats filled with Disney Characters dressed in their Halloween best, Disney villains and the Haunted Mansion graveyard diggers.

What’s Halloween without candy? During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, guests can go trick-or-treating for M&M’S, SKITTLES, SNICKERS, and other Halloween favorites at locations throughout Magic Kingdom Park. And new this year, guests will also receive a reusable trick-or-treat bag featuring a keepsake 50th Anniversary celebration and Halloween design.

Join the Sanderson Sisters during the “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” stage show at Cinderella Castle as they call upon their frightening colleagues to conjure the ultimate “Hocus Pocus” Party Potion.

Celebrate the season alongside favorite Disney characters as they take over the park for their favorite party of the year.

Overlays themed for the occasion will return to several popular Magic Kingdom attractions: Space Mountain, Mad Tea Party, Pirates of the Caribbean and Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor.

The Pumpkin King himself, Jack Skellington, will host “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.” This can’t-miss nighttime extravaganza features projections, special effects and lighting mixed with fireworks, music and Disney characters.

Discover sweet and savory menu items inspired by fall flavors and the Halloween season.

NEW! In honor of the 50th Anniversary celebration, we’re adding even more fun to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year in the form of event-exclusive step-in photo opportunities. And in addition to the reusable trick-or-treating tote bag, guests will also receive a Halloween-themed 50th Anniversary celebration commemorative print.

Tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are on sale now, but select nights are already sold out.

Ticket prices range from $109 – $199. The event dates are as follows:

August : 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30

: 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30 September : 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 30

: 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 30 October: 2, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30, 31

The following dates are sold out:

August: 12, 16, 19, 23, 26

September: 2, 5, 20

October: 31

If you want to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, we recommend purchasing tickets in advance as the party is in high demand for its return this year. You can purchase tickets by visiting the official Walt Disney World website.

Will you be attending Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party? Let us know in the comments below.