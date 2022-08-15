Disney Guest Struggles With Disability Access Pass During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary

Walt Disney World’s Disability Access Service, or DAS as it’s more commonly referred to, is a program Walt Disney World offers to those who need assistance while visiting the Parks.

The official Disney World website describes DAS as:

A program offered at Walt Disney World theme parks to assist Guests who have difficulty tolerating extended waits in a conventional queue environment due to a disability.

Those utilizing the Disability Access Service would need to visit the front of the ride line in order to get a return time, but now in a new update, Guests can book DAS through the My Disney Experience app, alleviating Guests needing to walk to the ride ahead of time.

However, there are still some glitches, which is leaving Guests frustrated.

In a Reddit post, one Disney Guest shared their frustrations with the Disability Access Pass during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

My kiddo has autism and ADHD so we registered him for a DAS. We were told he could use it for MNSSHP but from previous reports it sounded like he wouldn’t need it for rides that evening since everyone focuses so much on shows. With the bad weather and show cancellations ride times were a little higher throughout the night. Trying to use the DAS was not easy. The app was super glitchy. Guest relations said the CMs were aware and would make adjustments. Those adjustments didn’t happen for us or several other families we ran into. It seemed like for some the DAS was fine but for others when you tried to scan in your virtual queue time would restart or if you were like my kiddo your redemption wouldn’t register and you’d be stuck in a return time that no one could clear and you couldn’t cancel it. I let guest relations know so hopefully if they receive enough reports they can fix it for others using DAS and attending special events.

It is unfortunate that these Guests experienced the frustrations they did during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, but like the Reddit user said, we hope reporting on this will help Disney fix the issues at hand.

Disney World Guests can expect a ton of fun from Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year. On select nights from August 12-October 31, 2022, Guests will be able to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party after normal Park hours, beginning at 7 p.m. to midnight.

Per Disney Parks Blog:

As a part of this limited-capacity event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party attendees will encounter event-exclusive entertainment, notorious Disney villains, frightfully delicious menu items and more! Here’s some of what’s in store:

The Headless Horseman will ride his ghostly steed down Main Street, U.S.A. as a prelude to “Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade,” which features floats filled with Disney Characters dressed in their Halloween best, Disney villains and the Haunted Mansion graveyard diggers.

What’s Halloween without candy? During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, guests can go trick-or-treating for M&M’S, SKITTLES, SNICKERS, and other Halloween favorites at locations throughout Magic Kingdom Park. And new this year, guests will also receive a reusable trick-or-treat bag featuring a keepsake 50th Anniversary celebration and Halloween design.

Join the Sanderson Sisters during the “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” stage show at Cinderella Castle as they call upon their frightening colleagues to conjure the ultimate “Hocus Pocus” Party Potion.

Celebrate the season alongside favorite Disney characters as they take over the park for their favorite party of the year.

Overlays themed for the occasion will return to several popular Magic Kingdom attractions: Space Mountain, Mad Tea Party, Pirates of the Caribbean and Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor.

The Pumpkin King himself, Jack Skellington, will host “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.” This can’t-miss nighttime extravaganza features projections, special effects and lighting mixed with fireworks, music and Disney characters.

Discover sweet and savory menu items inspired by fall flavors and the Halloween season.

NEW! In honor of the 50th Anniversary celebration, we’re adding even more fun to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year in the form of event-exclusive step-in photo opportunities. And in addition to the reusable trick-or-treating tote bag, guests will also receive a Halloween-themed 50th Anniversary celebration commemorative print.

Tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are on sale now, but select nights are already sold out.

Ticket prices range from $109 – $199. The event dates are as follows:

August : 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30

: 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30 September : 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 30

: 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 30 October: 2, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30, 31

The following dates are sold out:

August: 12, 16, 19, 23, 26

September: 2, 5, 20

October: 31

