Disney World Cast Member Rudely Refuses Accommodation For Autistic Guest

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort pride themselves on accessibility for Cast Members and Guests. The Disney Parks offer Disability Access Service (DAS) – allowing Guests to virtually wait for rides instead of queueing on standby- and almost every line at the Parks is wheelchair accessible.

Additionally, wheelchairs and Electric Conveyance Vehicles (ECVs/scooters) are available for rent directly from Walt Disney World Resort or through third-party services in Orlando, Florida.

However, this Disability Pride Month, some Cast Members and Guests are speaking out on accessibility issues at the Disney Parks. One Cast Member was nearly hit by a car in her wheelchair after three of the few disability parking spots at Downtown Disney were taken up by a maintenance truck.

This week, a Walt Disney World Resort Guest spoke on Twitter about the treatment she received at a Disney Park. @MickiKMouse is a Universal Orlando Team Member and an Orlando, Florida local. Her favorite ride is Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and she went to EPCOT to celebrate her birthday on the Theme Park’s newest ride.

Micki is also autistic and is familiar with asking for accommodations to make her sensory issues as minimal as possible while at the Disney Parks. She asked to skip the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind pre-show as it is too overwhelming, loud, and stressful for her. Unfortunately, a Coordinator Cast Member refused to accommodate her request:

"we know the preshows are medically safe. so if you can't handle the preshows, you shouldn't ride the ride" – Joe, the Coordinator at Guardians to me, an Autistic, visibly shaking and trying to skip one (1)room

– Joe, the Coordinator at Guardians to me, an Autistic, visibly shaking and trying to skip one (1)room — micki's 23rd birthday bash (@MickiKMouse) July 26, 2022 Micki was visibly upset and tried to explain why she needed to skip the pre-show but could handle the rollercoaster:

yep. that last preshows room. a lot of it is the lights, the stress of the "storyline", the sounds, and then the stampede into the shrinking hallway. i tried to explain that but i feel like he pinned the lights and assumed that since the ride has lights, i should do both — micki's 23rd birthday bash (@MickiKMouse) July 26, 2022 Instead of listening to Micki, the Cast Member forced her to endure the pre-show and told her to "close [her] eyes for a few seconds" so she didn't get overwhelmed:

wait wait i got another "when you enter the second room just close your eyes for a few seconds. when there's no more light then you can open them" me: rocking, crying, shaking, plugging my ears and closing my eyes for the whole room https://t.co/rEPIGLzzCb — micki's 23rd birthday bash (@MickiKMouse) July 26, 2022 Many other Walt Disney World Resort fans and Cast Members said that Micki should have been able to skip the pre-show, as they've done it before, or instructed other Guests to do the same. @JenLynn is a Guest Relations Cast Member at the Disney Parks that told a Guest with epilepsy to ask the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Cast Members to skip the pre-show:

me: a gr cm that spoke to a child and her mom about the child's epilepsy and what i think they should avoid and saying the guardians preshow….good to know that it's not likely 🧐 https://t.co/JhhPsCu1Rh — 𝐣𝐞𝐧𝐧 (@jenIynn) July 26, 2022 Micki replied that she felt overlooked because she was with another young woman and wasn't visibly disabled: from what i'm gathering, a lot of people have been able to skip it. maybe because it was just myself and another young woman, we got overlooked as having a legit disability. but i love that ride so much, i just wanted to ride and not freak out beforehand

Micki emphasized that even though the Cast Member thought she should be able to handle the pre-show if she could take the ride, she knows herself best: