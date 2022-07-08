Disney World Guest Dragged Down Pavement By ECV Scooter

While Walt Disney World Resort is The Most Magical Place on Earth, conflicts between Guests can make some moments not-so-magical. This was a case for one TikTok creator and his friend.

TikTok user @afraidtosayitpodcast shared his story of attempting to meet Stitch at Walt Disney World when his plans were interrupted by another Guest:

In the video, the Guest explains that he was at Disney with a couple friends and his brother when they noticed Stitch setting up for a meet-and-greet. He and his friend Cody had to cross a busy pathway to get to Stitch:

There’s a lady on a scooter making her way downtown, strolling fast, and she skirts right by me, fast! She almost hit me; I backed off, like woah! I turn to Cody and I go, ‘Oh my God, did you see that? She almost hit me.’ Then I’m like, ‘Cody? Cody?’

At this point, the Guest notices that Cody is missing. He turns his head and sees Cody being dragged along by the scooter while the Guest on the ECV refuses to stop, in fact waving and yelling for Cody to “Move out of the way!”

The Guest reports that Cody is yelling for the Guest to “slow down” and “stop it” while being dragged along the pavement.

Luckily, the Guest and his friends are able to laugh about the scary situation now as Cody escaped without any major injuries.

More on ECVs

ECVs, also known as Electric Conveyance Vehicles, are powered scooters that help Guests with disabilities get around the Disney Parks. They’re available for rent from Walt Disney World Resort and third-party services in the Orlando, Florida area:

Price

Walt Disney World Theme Parks Daily: $50

A refundable $20 deposit is required at this location Walt Disney World Water Parks and Disney Springs Daily: $50

A refundable $100 deposit is required at this location Daily Rentals are transferable between all locations. You pay just once for the day. Length of Stay Rentals are not available for ECVs. However, vehicles can be held if Guests leave and return to the same park on the same day. When Leaving Your Location

ECVs may not be removed from the destination where they were rented. When exiting your location, simply return your ECV to the rental counter to receive your deposit. If you’re at Disney Springs, your deposit will be returned at this time. If leaving one theme park and visiting another, present your rental receipt with your deposit to secure another ECV, if available. Know Before You Go ECVs are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reservations are not accepted, and quantities are limited. Please plan to arrive early.

Guests must be 18 years of age to rent and operate ECVs. A Photo ID is required.

The maximum weight is 450 pounds. ECVs are not designed to hold more than one person.

You are welcome to bring and use your own ECV throughout Walt Disney World Resort.

As a reminder, personal belongings such as luggage, strollers and ECVs may not be stored or left unattended in hotel corridors or hallways.