Guest “Run Over” By Scooter In Mad Dash To Disney Park

While both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are some of the most magical places you can spend a vacation, that doesn’t mean things will always go perfect. From long lines, huge crowds, and prices that seem to keep increasing, sometimes it’s ok to let it your frustrations a little unless that means hurting other Guests at the Park.

Anyone who has been to a Disney Park or Disney Resort knows that getting into the Park early is a key strategy in order to make the most of your day. In the Disney community, getting into the Park early is known as “rope-dropping” and thousands of Guests do it every morning. It is quite a sight to see as thousands of Guests rush into the Park. But this mad dash can sometimes be hectic and, according to one TikTok, even painful.

A video posted to TikTok captured the moment in which they claim their foot was run over as Guests were slamming into the Disneyland Resort in Southern California. See the full video from @kisstiana656 below:

She literally darted in front of me and ran over my foot 😩 #disneyplusvoices #disney #disneyland #ropedrop #ouch#intheairtonight #disneyadults #fyp

While the video shows a slight bump and the Guests were really not too injured, this is not how Guests are encouraged or suppose to act while in the Disney Parks and Resorts. Find more about Disneyland’s rules and regulations for Guests here.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to affect not just the country but the entire world, crowds seem to keep growing at the Disney Parks. Guests are reporting long lines and a high crowd level on most days out of the week, leaving many Guests opting to use the new Disney Genie and Lightning Lane systems to help combat the immense crowds.

