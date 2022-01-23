Charity Used $200k of Donated Money For Personal Use, Including a Disney Trip

A charity is now under fire as they allegedly used donated money, which was raised for the families of fallen police officers, for personal expenses instead — including a Walt Disney World vacation for its board members.

According to NBC New York, a New Jersey charity called National Police Relief Association is now being sued as they were caught using money donated for fallen police officers’ families to send board members to Walt Disney World, the state’s attorney general said Friday.

New Jersey is suing the Brick-based charity, as well as some of its board members, alleging that they misused “more than $200,000 in donations,” which was raised to benefit the families of police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Two of the defendants are former employees of the state Department of Corrections.

The suit “alleges that these improper payments and benefits to board members were approximately fifteen times the total amount donated to fallen law enforcement officers or their families and more than double the amount directed to any charitable purpose at all,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement. The state alleges most of the misused funds went to direct payments to two married board members; another $25,000 was purportedly spent on cars, dining and leisure travel, including the Disney World trip.

It looks as though the official National Police Relief Association’s website has been shut down as it is no longer accessible. Additionally, a court order was obtained to forbid the charity or its board members from raising or distributing new funds.

