Police Action Taken For 20 Incidents at Disneyland in December

Disneyland Resort is commonly referred to as “the happiest place on earth,” but even the happiest of places can, unfortunately, have incidents that aren’t so magical.

December was a major month for Disneyland Resort as it welcomed Guests to celebrate the holidays, but a report from the Orange County Register shows that the Anaheim Police responded to 20 different calls at Disneyland Resort during that time. The actions taken range from a report being filed to suspects being booked. The incidents include interfering with an office, fighting, narcotics, petty theft, trespassing, grand theft, public intoxication, assault and battery, and brandishing a firearm.

The report from the Orange County Register reads:

The Anaheim Police Department call logs also include the disposition of the case — whether officers booked a suspect, filed a report or issued a citation or warning. In some cases, calls are canceled or no further action is required. Anaheim Police Department call log for December at Disneyland:

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 3:37 p.m. – Interfering with an officer, suspect booked

Thursday, Dec. 2, 6:03 p.m. – Fight, citation issued

Monday, Dec. 6, 9:01 a.m. – Narcotics, report taken

Monday, Dec. 6, 12:52 p.m. – Narcotics, report taken

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 5:37 p.m. – Petty theft, citation issued

Sunday, Dec. 12, 11:36 a.m. – Petty theft, report taken

Monday, Dec. 13, 5:31 p.m. – Drunk in public, citation issued

Monday, Dec. 13, 9:50 p.m. – Trespassing, suspect booked

Tuesday, Dec. 14, 12:06 p.m. – Narcotics, report taken

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 12:06 p.m. – Drunk in public, citation issued

Thursday, Dec. 16, 11:08 a.m. – Narcotics, report taken

Thursday, Dec. 16, 2:31 p.m. – Grand theft, report taken

Saturday, Dec. 18, 10:27 p.m. – Narcotics, citation issued

Thursday, Dec. 23, 10:54 p.m. – Petty theft, report taken

Saturday, Dec. 25, 11:05 a.m. – Narcotics, report taken

Saturday, Dec. 25, 10:38 p.m. – Assault and battery, report taken

Sunday, Dec. 26, 8:59 p.m. – Petty theft, citation issued

Wednesday, Dec. 29, 1:45 p.m. – Petty theft, citation issued

Thursday, Dec. 30, 9:18 p.m. – Drunk in public, suspect booked

Friday, Dec. 31, 9:16 p.m. – Brandishing a firearm, citation issued

If you’re planning to visit the Disney Parks in the future, please be courteous and respectful of both other Guests and Cast Members.

You can view the full rules and guidelines for Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure on Disney’s website.

Guests who are visiting Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure in Southern California have the opportunity to experience many iconic and thrilling attractions, including “it’s a small world,” Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Indiana Jones Adventure, Jungle Cruise, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, Incredicoaster, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, Radiator Springs Racers, Snow White’s Enchanted Wish, Soarin’ Around The World, Star Tours: The Adventure Continues, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, Toy Story Midway Mania!, and many more.

Currently, Splash Mountain is closed for scheduled refurbishments.

What do you think of these reported incidents at Disneyland Resort? Let us know in the comments.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!