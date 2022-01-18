Police Action Taken For 20 Incidents at Disneyland in December

Disneyland Resort is commonly referred to as “the happiest place on earth,” but even the happiest of places can, unfortunately, have incidents that aren’t so magical.
December was a major month for Disneyland Resort as it welcomed Guests to celebrate the holidays, but a report from the Orange County Register shows that the Anaheim Police responded to 20 different calls at Disneyland Resort during that time. The actions taken range from a report being filed to suspects being booked. The incidents include interfering with an office, fighting, narcotics, petty theft, trespassing, grand theft, public intoxication, assault and battery, and brandishing a firearm.
The report from the Orange County Register reads:
The Anaheim Police Department call logs also include the disposition of the case — whether officers booked a suspect, filed a report or issued a citation or warning. In some cases, calls are canceled or no further action is required.
Anaheim Police Department call log for December at Disneyland:
- Wednesday, Dec. 1, 3:37 p.m. – Interfering with an officer, suspect booked
- Thursday, Dec. 2, 6:03 p.m. – Fight, citation issued
- Monday, Dec. 6, 9:01 a.m. – Narcotics, report taken
- Monday, Dec. 6, 12:52 p.m. – Narcotics, report taken
- Tuesday, Dec. 7, 5:37 p.m. – Petty theft, citation issued
- Sunday, Dec. 12, 11:36 a.m. – Petty theft, report taken
- Monday, Dec. 13, 5:31 p.m. – Drunk in public, citation issued
- Monday, Dec. 13, 9:50 p.m. – Trespassing, suspect booked
- Tuesday, Dec. 14, 12:06 p.m. – Narcotics, report taken
- Wednesday, Dec. 15, 12:06 p.m. – Drunk in public, citation issued
- Thursday, Dec. 16, 11:08 a.m. – Narcotics, report taken
- Thursday, Dec. 16, 2:31 p.m. – Grand theft, report taken
- Saturday, Dec. 18, 10:27 p.m. – Narcotics, citation issued
- Thursday, Dec. 23, 10:54 p.m. – Petty theft, report taken
- Saturday, Dec. 25, 11:05 a.m. – Narcotics, report taken
- Saturday, Dec. 25, 10:38 p.m. – Assault and battery, report taken
- Sunday, Dec. 26, 8:59 p.m. – Petty theft, citation issued
- Wednesday, Dec. 29, 1:45 p.m. – Petty theft, citation issued
- Thursday, Dec. 30, 9:18 p.m. – Drunk in public, suspect booked
- Friday, Dec. 31, 9:16 p.m. – Brandishing a firearm, citation issued
