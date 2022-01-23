Popular Disneyland Coaster Will Soon Be Temporarily Unavailable

The Matterhorn Bobsleds is a fan-favorite coasted located at Disneyland. The ride almost always has a long line as Guests are eager to climb inside a bobsled and go on an adventure through the mountain and into an icy cave.

Unfortunately, if you are planning on visiting Disneyland in the near future, the Matterhorn Bobsleds may be unavailable during your trip as the coaster is scheduled to undergo a refurbishment soon.

The Matterhorn Bobsleds first opened in 1959, and was the first roller-coaster-style attraction at Disneyland Park! Ever since, the coaster has been a favorite for many Guests as it almost always has a long line. If you have never had the chance to ride the Matterhorn, Disneyland describes the fan-favorite coaster as:

Climb into a 6-person bobsled and brace yourself against howling winds as you ascend 80 feet up into an icy cave. Take in the sweeping views at the summit and prepare for a thrilling, high-speed ride. Swoop in and out of shadowy caves and along jagged rocky ledges. Throttle through snowy chutes and around frozen precipices. Fly across bridges and under waterfalls before splashing down into an alpine lake. The real peril is not snow or sleet! Stories abound of a growling creature known as the Abominable Snowman—who will do anything and everything to protect his home. Do you have what it takes to find out if the legends are true?

Well, if you have an upcoming vacation planned to Disneyland, you should know that at the end of February, the Matterhorn Bobsleds will be unavailable due to a scheduled refurbishment.

According to the Disneyland calendar, the Matterhorn Bobsleds will undergo a refurbishment from February 28-March 5. At this time, we are unsure what the refurbishment will entail; however, since the scheduled refurbishment only lasts a few days, we suspect nothing major will change within the coaster.

As always, Inside the Magic will continue to update you on any scheduled refurbishments at the Disney Parks.

Do you love the Matterhorn Bobsleds? Will you be visiting at the end of February when the refurbishment is scheduled fr? Let us know in the comments below.