TikToker Prepares Neurodivergent and Disabled Guests For Disneyland Rides With Video Series

Disneyland Resort prides itself on accessibility for all Guests, with wheelchair-accessible lines and the Disability Access Service (DAS) system, allowing disabled Guests to virtually wait for rides instead of lining up in the standby queue.

However, this Disability Pride Month, some Cast Members and Guests are speaking out on accessibility issues at Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure. One Cast Member was nearly hit by a car in her wheelchair after three of the few disability parking spots at Downtown Disney were taken up by a maintenance truck.

One TikTok creator is doing their part in making Disneyland a more accessible place. Evan (@multi_ambition_geek) is an autistic creator who aims to prepare other neurodivergent and disabled Guests for Disneyland Resort rides with detailed breakdowns.

In one review, Evan discusses Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin in Toon Town at Disneyland Park:

In the review, Evan discusses certain triggers, imagery, and effects in the ride that could cause troubles for disabled Guests:

“This ride is loud, so beware of that first and foremost. Almost the whole thing is in dark and just really wonky lighting, so if you’re really sensitive to that, beware. Also, the cars spin like they do in teacups, so if you get dizzy easily, this ride is not for you. There are also several rooms which are almost exclusively strobe light settings so also beware of that.”

Evan continues to explain that Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin is “extremely trippy.”

“There’s a lot of scenes in this ride where you’re looking at things from above but you’re still standing upright or everything’s upside down or sideways or whatever so again, if you get dizzy easily or just disoriented easily, I would either be cautious or just not ride this ride,” Evan says.

Evan notes that as an autistic person, they wouldn’t ride this ride if it weren’t for their love of Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988):

“There’s also constant and overlapping noise, so be careful if you’re prone to sensory issues, especially if you have something like an auditory processing disorder like me, be very cautious. This ride also tends to jerk you around a lot. I myself am autistic. The only reason I ride this ride is because I really freaking love the movie. I would not generally recommend it to other people who are light-sensitive, noise-sensitive, etc. If you’re prone to vertigo, dizziness, you’re just not going to want to do this one. It’s a great ride, but if you’re anything like me, you’re going to want to prepare for it.”

Additionally, Evan has made reviews on Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world,” and other Disneyland Park attractions:

Disneyland Resort fans are very supportive of Evan’s content, with many comments like this one from @cebarajas48, which reads:

“I really appreciate these!”

It’s always nice to see the Disneyland Resort community coming together to make the Disney Parks more accessible and welcoming to all Guests!