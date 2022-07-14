Disney World Fan Faces Backlash For Comments On Guests Using Scooters

Wheelchairs and Electric Conveyance Vehicles (ECVs/scooters) are available for rent directly from Walt Disney World Resort or through third-party services in Orlando, Florida.
One Guest, however, took to social media to express frustration with this service and didn’t get the response they’d hoped. u/farmerjohn_1 posted to Reddit:
Being in a scooter does not make you handicap. Disney needs to Crack down on this. So many able bodies using the handicap line because they rented a scooter. It’s wrong. Being lazy is not a handicap.
Walt Disney World fans were quick to correct u/farmerjohn_1. Despite what this Guest argues, it’s important to note that having a wheelchair or ECV doesn’t automatically qualify you for DAS service. Almost every line at the Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks is wheelchair accessible.
Additionally, fans were frustrated that this Guest felt they could police others’ disabilities or lack thereof. u/sackoftrees wrote:
People like you make peoples lives so much more miserable. So many of us have invisible and chronic illnesses. Why do you care? What made you so angry and spiteful? Especially at Disney of all places. Calm down and mind your own business.
u/jesskirk13 was especially frustrated, given that they’re 23 with an invisible disability that requires a scooter. They wrote:
You do not know what anyone is going through and you’re not entitled to know either. You get no advantage using a scooter for wait times as most lines are designed for wheelchairs and scooters to fit through. If someone has a DAS pass they have to have it for another reason as you don’t get one just for being in a scooter.
Get off your high horse of judging people when you don’t know the why or how of their disabilities and what they need or don’t need to get by during a long hot day at Disney.
Another Disney Parks fan, u/Timmy_Iddy, agreed, calling the original argument “idiotic, apathetic, misconceived bullsh*t.”
More on ECV and Wheelchair Rentals
ECVs, also known as Electric Conveyance Vehicles, are powered scooters that help Guests with disabilities get around the Disney Parks. They’re available for rent from Walt Disney World Resort and third-party services in the Orlando, Florida area:
Price
Walt Disney World Theme Parks
- Daily: $50
- A refundable $20 deposit is required at this location
Walt Disney World Water Parks and Disney Springs
- Daily: $50
- A refundable $100 deposit is required at this location
Daily Rentals are transferable between all locations. You pay just once for the day.
Length of Stay Rentals are not available for ECVs. However, vehicles can be held if Guests leave and return to the same park on the same day.
When Leaving Your Location
ECVs may not be removed from the destination where they were rented. When exiting your location, simply return your ECV to the rental counter to receive your deposit. If you’re at Disney Springs, your deposit will be returned at this time. If leaving one theme park and visiting another, present your rental receipt with your deposit to secure another ECV, if available.
Know Before You Go
- ECVs are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Reservations are not accepted, and quantities are limited. Please plan to arrive early.
- Guests must be 18 years of age to rent and operate ECVs. A Photo ID is required.
- The maximum weight is 450 pounds. ECVs are not designed to hold more than one person.
- You are welcome to bring and use your own ECV throughout Walt Disney World Resort.
- As a reminder, personal belongings such as luggage, strollers and ECVs may not be stored or left unattended in hotel corridors or hallways.
There is no requirement to rent an ECV or wheelchair at Walt Disney World Resort. Anyone who needs one should feel more than welcome to take advantage of these rental services!
Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.