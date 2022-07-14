Disney World Fan Faces Backlash For Comments On Guests Using Scooters

Being in a scooter does not make you handicap. Disney needs to Crack down on this. So many able bodies using the handicap line because they rented a scooter. It’s wrong. Being lazy is not a handicap.

Walt Disney World fans were quick to correct u/farmerjohn_1. Despite what this Guest argues, it’s important to note that having a wheelchair or ECV doesn’t automatically qualify you for DAS service. Almost every line at the Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks is wheelchair accessible.

Additionally, fans were frustrated that this Guest felt they could police others’ disabilities or lack thereof. u/sackoftrees wrote:

People like you make peoples lives so much more miserable. So many of us have invisible and chronic illnesses. Why do you care? What made you so angry and spiteful? Especially at Disney of all places. Calm down and mind your own business.

u/jesskirk13 was especially frustrated, given that they’re 23 with an invisible disability that requires a scooter. They wrote:

You do not know what anyone is going through and you’re not entitled to know either. You get no advantage using a scooter for wait times as most lines are designed for wheelchairs and scooters to fit through. If someone has a DAS pass they have to have it for another reason as you don’t get one just for being in a scooter. Get off your high horse of judging people when you don’t know the why or how of their disabilities and what they need or don’t need to get by during a long hot day at Disney.

Another Disney Parks fan, u/Timmy_Iddy, agreed, calling the original argument “idiotic, apathetic, misconceived bullsh*t.”