Disabled Cast Member Nearly Hit By Car, Demands Disney Take Action

July is Disability Pride Month, and Disneyland Resort is already celebrating its Guests and Cast Members with disabilities. From Disney Parks Blog:

Though we are reflecting on the contributions of our cast members and guests with disabilities this month, it is the work we do each day to provide ways for all our guests to have the access to choose their next adventure, immersing themselves in our shows, attractions and even products, that truly makes a difference.

However, one Disneyland Resort Cast Member is calling on Disney to do more for disabled Cast Members and Guests. @slayleebays on TikTok shared a video of herself in the Downtown Disney parking lot, which is shared between Cast Members and Guests:

In the video, Kaylee explains that despite Disneyland Resort’s commitment to safety and accessibility, they make the parking lots unsafe for wheelchair users like herself:

“I’m calling on my fellow Cast Members to begin to start the conversations of the need for more accessibility at Disneyland. Our Cast Members have no training on accessibility. There’s a lack of awareness and there’s a lack of support for disabled Cast Members. Currently in our parking lots, we do not have enough spaces for accessible parking. For my work parking lot, we share the lot with Disney Guests and Cast Members. It’s the main Downtown Disney lot. There is only one row of disabled parking for a lot that’s shared by hundreds. More days than not, I do not have accessible parking and I’m parking rows and rows away from the handicapped parking.”

Kaylee goes on to show a maintenance truck taking up four of the few disability parking spots available in the Downtown Disney parking lot and explains that she had to park rows away from accessible parking. Sadly, she nearly got hit by a car on her way into work:

“This work truck was supposed to be in a different lot but they are taking up four disabled spots. I almost got hit by a car on my way into work this morning. I’m in a wheelchair. I’m at eye-line with cars. This is not safe for Guests or Cast Members. Safety is supposed to be key. Do better.”

Disneyland Resort did announce that they plan to share more on accessibility and inclusivity at the Disney Parks, but didn’t mention parking lots as a point of improvement. From Disney Parks Blog:

This Disability Pride month we look forward to sharing more about our mission for inclusivity at our parks and in our experiences and products – and how we work together to create a place where our guests and cast members feel included, seen and celebrated.

It’s important to note that Kaylee doesn’t speak for The Walt Disney Company and doesn’t want to be interpreted as a spokesperson for the Disney brand.

