Wheelchair User Faces Disgusting Attitude at Disneyland Paris

Amidst the celebrations for the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, it would appear that not all Cast Members are willing to spread the magic of the occasion.

Thousands of Guests are visiting the Park today, which marks the official 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris opening its doors on April 12, 1992. While many videos online show Cast Members and Guests filled with joy, waving flags and shaking balloons, at least one group of Guests had a much different experience.

Twitter user DisneylandParisGuest (@DLPGuestEN) shared their experience while visiting Disneyland Paris today, along with a wheelchair user in his party. As the queue was forming and going through the stairs of Fantasia Gardens, they asked a Cast Member how they were supposed to get in line, as there surely is a more accessible way to enter the Park, especially for wheelchair users, as well as ECV users and even for strollers. Shockingly, the Cast Member answered, “just push,” a disgusting and unacceptable response.

Sice we have a wheelchair with us and the queue uses the stairs of Fantasia Gardens I asked a CM how we get in line. 'Just push' was his awnser. pic.twitter.com/6DMwxP2l5O — DisneylandParisGuest (@DLPGuestEN) April 12, 2022

User Kim Burgoyne-Smith (@mrs_essex) tweeted the following in response to this situation:

Really disappointing to read this, Disney should be inclusive. It’s not acceptable that they should subject you and your party to “just pushing” your way in, there are usually designated entrances etc. Hope you are all now able to enjoy the rest of the day despite this x

Hope you are all now able to enjoy the rest of the day despite this x — Kim Burgoyne-Smith (@mrs_essex) April 12, 2022

Indeed, this Cast Member’s behavior was completely out of line, more so considering the extensive training that Cast Members have to go through to provide the best experience for Guests when visiting the Parks.

In addition, Disneyland Paris states that the Park is accessible for Guests with a diverse range of disabilities, making this situation even more frustrating. The official website for Disneyland Paris accessibility services reads:

A MagicALL experience for all

At Disneyland Paris, we are committed to providing a magical experience for all of our Guests. MagicALL is our approach to accessibility and is intended to empower those with disabilities and special needs through a collection of offerings and services provided for Guests, Cast Members and the community. We continue to address a diverse range of disabilities and special needs – including hearing, mental motor and visual – to deliver an exceptional guest experience. This encompasses how we think about our attractions, entertainment, shopping, dining, hotels, transportation and even booking process, with dedicated Cast Members to provide support every step of the way. Related: Guest Shares Secret Unseen Footage of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion

While no further information was shared after this experience, it is shocking to see such disgusting behavior happening at a Disney Park, more so during such an important celebration for Disneyland Paris.

What do you think of this shameful situation? Let us know in the comments below!

