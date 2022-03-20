Disney Park Leaves Guests in Threatening Situation After Cars Create Chaos on Walkway

Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating their 30th anniversary which has left the Park more desired than ever.

The celebration that Guests have been waiting for is finally here, and we saw Guests show up in crowds for it. Wait times for merchandise were at multi-hour estimates with lines sprawling across Disneyland Park, new cups, food, and more were displayed. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg, we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

With a celebration this big, one can imagine how busy the Park must have been, as it truly was a moment in Disney history. But, even on the most perfect of days, things can still go wrong.

Disneyland Paris is currently struggling with their Parking options, as it seems. DLP Report (@DLPReport) took to Twitter to show that there are construction tents set in certain areas of Guest Parking. Now, both pedestrians and drivers are being forced to share the road which will surely cause a delay for those driving as they must maintain a walking speed with their driving.

Lots of patience required to access some of the front lanes of Guest Parking. Due to construction on the tents, pedestrians are using the road.

🔧 Lots of patience required to access some of the front lanes of Guest Parking. Due to construction on the tents, pedestrians are using the road. pic.twitter.com/tiXmyxkwTY — DLP Report (@DLPReport) March 20, 2022

Guests should be extra careful while sharing the road with cars, as well as drivers looking out for pedestrians at all times.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary now here. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

While there is not an exact opening date for Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, it is expected to open sometime next year and Guests should be excited after seeing what all is available at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus has to offer in Anaheim, California. Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris will be themed completely around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will feature countless Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others. We recently covered more progress being made on Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus and can’t wait for it to open.

Are you planning to visit Disneyland Park or Walt Disney Studios Park this year?

