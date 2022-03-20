Disney Guests Shove Past Woman In Wheelchair to Meet Peter Pan

Prior to the ongoing pandemic, Disney World hosts various character meet and greets around the Parks. One of the most popular meet and greets was Peter Pan, who met fans in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom, right outside his ride, Peter Pan’s Flight.

Known for his wit and charm, Peter Pan was one of Guests’ favorites to meet with as the interactions were one-of-a-kind. Specifically in Disneyland, there was one Peter Pan performer who went viral on social media, resulting in Guests flocking to the Parks in an attempt to meet up with him personally.

Well, because of the hype from the Disneyland Peter Pan performer, Guests over at Walt Disney World too wanted to have their own interaction with the boy from Neverland.

One time, two Guests were so excited to meet Peter Pan that they pushed past another Guest who was patiently waiting her turn, and in a wheelchair.

An ex Disney Cast Member took to social media to share the story as she was the character attendant with Peter Pan that day and witnessed the altercation with her own eyes.

The ex Cast Member began the story by explaining that there was a huge line waiting for Peter Pan to arrive in Fantasyland, and when she opened the rope for the Guests to begin moving forward, two Guests “shoved past a woman in a wheelchair to cut her in line.”

She went on to say she did not let this happen and enforced the two Guests to wait in the back of the line.

In another incident, the former Cast Member witnessed a woman laying on her back on the ground, crying, indicating something was wrong. However, when the CM approached and asked if everything was okay, the Guest’s friend explained that everything was fine and she was just having a panic attack because she was so excited to meet Peter Pan.

