Disney Guests Hang Above Neverland During Breakdown

Everyone knows that Walt Disney World and Disneyland are two of the “most magical places on earth” that families can visit. Filled to the brim with rides like “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and the stunning Cinderella and Sleeping beauty Castles, it’s no wonder millions of Disney Guests crowd into the Disney Parks every year

Disneyland specifically is special to a lot of people as it was the first Disney Resort to open in the entire world. Disneyland features a lot of original and unique attractions like the Matterhorn Bobsleds, the original Enchanted Tiki Room, and of course, Peter Pan’s Flight.

This iconic Disney dark ride takes Guests through the story of Peter Pan (1953), placing them high above Neverland as they float through all your favorite scenes from the film. Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Wendy, and Captain Hook are all here I’m this beloved Disney attraction. All of the detailed effects and theming come together to form a truly classic Disney ride, except when all of the lights turn on…

A recent video posted to TikTok posted by @gojustingo showed Guests riding Peter Pan’s Flight at Disneyland with all of the lights on, kind of killing the immersion and mood of the attraction. See the full video below:

Love a good ride break down suspended above neverland! #distok#disneyland #disneyadult #lightson #ridebreakdown

As shown in the video, the ride encountered some technical difficulties but remained operational, meaning Guests would experience the ride with all of the lights on. While this may not be so fun for some, this is a coveted opportunity for Disney Parks veterans as any chance to see a ride with the lights on or evacuate the ride is a special occasion.

More on Peter Pan’s Flight at Disneyland:

Return to Never Land It’s bedtime in the Darling children’s nursery, but Wendy, Michael and John have some unexpected visitors! Join them on a high-flying adventure—with the help of a little pixie dust—through scenes and songs made famous in Disney’s animated film, Peter Pan. Sail past Big Ben and Tower Bridge as London glitters below. Make your descent into the magical world of Never Land, home to volcanic peaks, sparkling waterfalls, Lost Boys and mermaids. Swoop into Pirate’s Cove and cheer as Peter braves a swashbuckling duel with Captain Hook—while Wendy is forced to walk the plank. Can Peter Pan return his young companions safely to London? Or will someone meet an untimely end… in the jaws of a ticking crocodile?

A Novel Attraction This opening day attraction is based on Walt Disney's 1953 animated classic, Peter Pan, which in turn was based on J.M. Barrie's play and book of the same name about a 12-year-old boy who refuses to grow up. Have you ever ridden a Disney ride with the lights on? What's your favorite ride at Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below!