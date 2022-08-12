Universal Guest Gets 10 No-Restriction Express Passes With Disability Assistance Pass

When rides break down at Universal Orlando Resort or any of the Disney Parks, you might be lucky enough to receive a complimentary express pass for another Theme Park attraction! Especially with paid services like Universal Express Pass and Genie+/Individual Lightning Lanes at Walt Disney World Resort, Theme Park employees do their best to ensure Guests have the best experience possible.

One recent Universal Orlando Resort Guest had a better experience than they ever could have imagined! u/worstdarkride shared a photo of ten Ruby Express Passes they received from Universal Team Members:

Ruby Express Passes are unique paper passes that allow Guests to skip the line on any Universal Studios Florida or Islands of Adventure attraction, including often-excluded newer rides like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

According to the Guest, they were using the Attraction Assistance Pass, similar to Disney’s Disability Access Pass (DAS). This allows Guests with disabilities that make it difficult to wait in line to receive a return time for attractions and do other things in the Theme Parks while they wait. Guests using the Attraction Assistance Pass can bring up to five other people.

Some Universal Orlando Resort fans were upset with the Guest for sharing their experience. U/Running4Badges wrote a comment that received over a dozen votes of support:

You received a free accommodation. This has led to receiving different (and objectively better) compensation than others because your free accommodation already provides access to many Express queues (even though that is not what it is designed for.) You are now sharing your excitement for that compensation online to people who are offering to pay for the free item you received because it has monitory value to them. Those are the facts, but here is my opinion: Perpetuating the myth that giving out of automatic compensation is a rule (and those who requested assistance in queues based off a disability get better compensation) only serves to hurt the employees who have to be involved in escalations and anger Guests who paid for the privileges such as the Express Pass.

The Guest said they weren’t trying to sell the passes and explained that Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure went down three times while visiting Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Team Members gifted them the Ruby Express Passes as compensation since no other skip-the-line passes work for those rides.

Ruby Express Passes aren’t guaranteed if an attraction goes down, even if you have a Universal Express Pass or Attraction Assistance Pass. This Guest was definitely lucky to receive them three times!

Universal Accessibility Information

Universal Orlando Resort offers accessibility information for Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, and CityWalk. More details on the Attraction Assistance Pass, riders’ guides, and other access protocols are available here. From Universal Orlando:

We have developed an Attraction Assistance Pass which allows Guests whose disability prevents them from waiting in a conventional queue environment. This Pass allows Guests to schedule a return time that is comparable to the current queue wait for the given attraction. Once a return time is issued, Guests are free to enjoy other theme park offerings such as meeting a character, grabbing a bite to eat, shopping, or enjoying area entertainment. Guests can only have one active return time at a time. A Guest whose disability is based on the necessity to use a wheelchair may not need an Attraction Assistance Pass, but our Guest Services Team will work individually with each Guest to provide reasonable accommodations. All accommodations can be made in person by visiting Guest Services at the entrance to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

