Universal’s High Priced Express Pass Makes Disney Guests Accept Disney Genie+ Cost

If you are not a fan of waiting in line at theme parks, there are options to get around those lengthy queues; however, they will come at a cost. In Orlando, both Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort have options that will let you skip in line. Universal’s Express Pass and Disney’s Disney Genie+ are very different in how they are used, as well as overall cost.
Disney Genie
Disney Genie was recently added to the My Disney Experience app, which is a new way for Guests to plan their day. Disney Genie is meant for those who are unsure on what they should do while at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios and gives them a variety of specifically catered options. On top of that, Disney Genie also has a Disney Genie+ feature. For $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.
At each Park, however, there are two attractions that Guests would need to purchase a separate Lightning Lane ticket for if they wanted to skip those lines. Those attractions are:
- Seven Dwarfs Mine Train
- Space Mountain
- Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure
- Frozen Ever After
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
- Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway
- Avatar Flight of Passage
- Expedition Everest
Disney Parks describes Genie+ like this:
For the price of $15 per ticket per day at Walt Disney World Resort and $20 per ticket per day at Disneyland Resort, choose the next available time to arrive at a variety of attractions and experiences using the Lightning Lane entrance. You can make one selection at a time, throughout the day – from classics like Haunted Mansion to thrill rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and newer favorites like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run (attractions subject to limited availability). This convenient option is the next evolution of the fan-favorite Disney MaxPass service from Disneyland Resort. Disney Genie+ will also include Disney parks-themed audio experiences and photo features to capture your memories – augmented reality lenses for those visiting Walt Disney World Resort and unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads from your day if you are visiting Disneyland Resort.
So, you will pay $15.00 per Guest at Disney World to use Disney Genie+, which Disney says will guarantee 2-3 attractions for the day, which is not a high number. If you want to skip the line of the rides listed above, that will be a separate cost.
Express Pass
- Universal Express for $69.99 per person on top of regular theme park admission
- Universal Express Unlimited for $89.99 per person on top of regular theme park admission
- Volcano Bay Express for $19.99 per person on top of regular water park admission
Can You Compare?
The bad: genie plus. Hated it. However it was so much cheaper than the equivalent express pass. $179 vs $15?? So much more a no brainer. Would love just one free lighting lane to let budget guests experience a high demand attraction. However the rules are already so complicated.
One Guest also chimed in noting that the two are tough to compare:
Not really a fair comparison to express pass, lol it’s express I’m guaranteed to be able to do every single ride in one day unless things are broken.
LL and Genie+ is much much much harder to make that happen.
The whole purpose of us keeping our Disney passes was fast pass was such a great free perk. We’ll be going back to universal(not buying express passes anyways) since we live here.
In the end, though, it seems no one is a major fan of having to dish out additional money to skip lines, especially at Disney where it used to be a free perk with the old FastPass system.
