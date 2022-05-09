Universal’s High Priced Express Pass Makes Disney Guests Accept Disney Genie+ Cost

If you are not a fan of waiting in line at theme parks, there are options to get around those lengthy queues; however, they will come at a cost. In Orlando, both Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort have options that will let you skip in line. Universal’s Express Pass and Disney’s Disney Genie+ are very different in how they are used, as well as overall cost.

Disney Genie

Disney Genie was recently added to the My Disney Experience app, which is a new way for Guests to plan their day. Disney Genie is meant for those who are unsure on what they should do while at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios and gives them a variety of specifically catered options. On top of that, Disney Genie also has a Disney Genie+ feature. For $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

At each Park, however, there are two attractions that Guests would need to purchase a separate Lightning Lane ticket for if they wanted to skip those lines. Those attractions are:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Space Mountain

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Frozen Ever After

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Avatar Flight of Passage

Expedition Everest

Disney Parks describes Genie+ like this:

For the price of $15 per ticket per day at Walt Disney World Resort and $20 per ticket per day at Disneyland Resort, choose the next available time to arrive at a variety of attractions and experiences using the Lightning Lane entrance. You can make one selection at a time, throughout the day – from classics like Haunted Mansion to thrill rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and newer favorites like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run (attractions subject to limited availability). This convenient option is the next evolution of the fan-favorite Disney MaxPass service from Disneyland Resort. Disney Genie+ will also include Disney parks-themed audio experiences and photo features to capture your memories – augmented reality lenses for those visiting Walt Disney World Resort and unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads from your day if you are visiting Disneyland Resort.

So, you will pay $15.00 per Guest at Disney World to use Disney Genie+, which Disney says will guarantee 2-3 attractions for the day, which is not a high number. If you want to skip the line of the rides listed above, that will be a separate cost.

Express Pass

The reason any Guest should want to buy the Universal Express Pass would be to skip the lines. The Universal Express Pass allows Guests to skip through the queue of many popular attractions that typically experience high wait times. Its purpose is quite simple in the fact that it is a time saver. So, if you are a Disney World fan who tries to optimize FastPass+ to skip as many lines as possible, this pass lets you do just that with none of the work.

The Universal Express Pass is highly convenient, but it is not free. There are ways you can get an Express Pass included in your Universal purchases, but we will discuss those down below. For now, let’s take a look at what it would cost to enjoy a wait-free day at Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal offers three separate Express Pass options: Universal Express for $69.99 per person on top of regular theme park admission

Universal Express Unlimited for $89.99 per person on top of regular theme park admission

Volcano Bay Express for $19.99 per person on top of regular water park admission

Universal Express and Universal Express Unlimited can be used at both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, however, if Guests also plan to visit Volcano Bay on the same day, a separate Express Pass would need to be purchased. These prices are the starting costs, and during busy seasons can climb to over $200.00 per person!

Can You Compare?

It is tough to compare the two passes as they vary greatly in cost, but one pass guarantees you line-skips for every ride that offers it while the other only does for 2-3 rides in a day. On Reddit, one Guest recently posted a trip report and noted that the only negative thing about their vacation was Disney Genie+, but the fact that Universal’s option was so much more costly made it bearable.