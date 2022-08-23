‘Black Panther 2’ Hired Culture Scholars to Change Villain’s Backstory

Tenoch Huerta’s Namor confesses that his character won’t be the character fans remember from the comics.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) will be the last MCU movie for Phase Four, and fans may have already heard about some of the changes happening with Namor. Not only will the Atlantean Prince have his home be changed, but the character’s culture has been completely changed.

Huerta shared with fans earlier this year that Marvel changed Namor to fit more with the “modern world” as the character needed to have some changes. Fans are not quite happy with the changes, but it seems that Marvel even hired some experts on Latin American culture to rework Namor’s culture.

Huerta shared in a recent interview how these scholars helped shape Namor’s new culture for Wakanda Forever:

Tenoch Huerta says that actual Mexican and Latin American scholars were hired for the development of Namor’s new culture in Wakanda Forever. (he also talks about the still present white supremacy in Latin America and how the media there is very white, despite the brown majority)

While some fans might be excited about the changes, people who have known about Namor for a long time probably won’t recognize the character anymore. With all these changes, it’s hard to understand what Marvel planned for Namor.

After Black Panther 2, Namor won’t be seen as a super villain and will probably get his movie or Disney+ series. Still, it will be hard to know if fans will be excited for the new super hero after Marvel completely changes the character.

Representation is always important in the MCU, but Namor is being changed to check off another box instead of bringing another diverse character.

