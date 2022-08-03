MCU Actress Weighs In On How ‘Black Panther 2’ Handles Chadwick Boseman’s Death

Leticia Wright opens up about how Shuri will handle T’Challa’s death in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

Black Panther 2 will continue to explore Wakanda’s involvement in the MCU, especially now that Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa is no longer a part of the MCU. Many actors and even Ryan Coogler have clarified that the sequel will be a tribute to Chadwick after his tragic passing.

T’Challa’s death in the MCU allows other characters like Leticia Wright’s Shuri to channel that grief into the story, which has been teased about being an emotionally charged movie. The lack of Chadwick’s presence is felt every day on the set, according to Lupita Nyong’0.

In a recent interview at San Diego Comic-Con, Wright opened up about how Shuri handles her grief and how that impacts her role in Wakanda Forever:

“That is the question of the hour. The first week was surreal. It was really surreal. We tried to get your game into the game, into the script, but you’re just also processing what just happened in the past eight/nine months, you know, and you’re trying to do therapy at the same time as [you] do [the] film. And the topic that you are discussing each day is real. They’re not fake. The first week it wasn’t easy, but we had each other and each day got better.”

Wright continues by explaining how Shuri’s technological advancement will lead to more cool weapons and equipment for the sequel:

“Shuri definitely is consumed with her work. The loss of her brother causes her to be so consumed with her work that she’s creating at another level, at a higher level actually. So there’s so much new technology to look forward to, and I think that’s where her sweet spot is at the moment. Like, ‘how do I process this?’ And she just throws all of her energy, even more so, into technology. So, there’s a lot of cool new things to look out for.”

While this is good to hear, some fans will wonder how other characters will be affected by T’Challa’s death. Black Panther 2 is set to focus on all of Wakanda, which means that the story will have a large story to tell, so it will be interesting to see how the movie not only uses T’Challa’s death as a way to move forward but also pay tribute to the actor who inspired so many people.

More on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Here’s an official synopsis for the movie:

In Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

