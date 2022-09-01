Nine months after releasing exclusively in movie theaters, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) is still the biggest movie at the pandemic-era box office. The joint venture between Sony Pictures’ producer Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige remains the best-performing superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, and now fans can return to the world of Peter Parker and his web-slinging, wall-crawling, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in a re-release of the popular movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home debuted on December 17, 2021, after months of hype, rumor, and speculation. The third outing in director Jon Watts’ Spider-Man series smashed box office expectations and went on to become a $2 billion box office hit. Tom Holland’s return as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya (MJ) and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), was heralded as one of, if not, the best Spider-Man film of all time.

Bolstered by the return of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe villains such as Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Spider-Man: No Way Home eventually fulfilled its destiny by joining 20 years worth of live-action Spidey actors together on-screen. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield of Spider-Man (2002) and The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), respectively, teamed up with Holland’s MCU incarnation of Peter Parker after Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) forgetting spell goes awry.

The Multiversal story would continue in the MCU’s follow-up to No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) from Spider-Man director, Sam Raimi. Audiences would get their first look at the highly-anticipated sequel in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, following a Tom Hardy-centric mid-credits scene featuring the actor as Eddie Brock/Venom. The post-credits scene made history as the first MCU movie to show a full-teaser trailer in place of an actual in-universe sequence; there was no “Avengers Initiative”, here.

But, now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been out in theaters since May and subsequently debuted on The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service, Disney+, it begs the question of what will Marvel and Sony do in regards to the Doctor Strange sequel teaser trailer.

Replace it, apparently.

September sees the re-release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in movie theaters. Beginning in Indonesia on August 31, 2022, the movie will then be released in the United States and other territories from September 1, 2022, onwards. The Spider-Man: No Way Home — The More Fun Stuff Version extended cut boasts an additional 11 minutes of footage and also a change in the film’s post-credit scene.

As Reddit user u/KostisPat257 reports (via The Direct):

A new post-credits scene in place of the MoM trailer shows Betty doing her very last news segment right before graduation, showing pictures of the kids’ adventures throughout high school (Decathlon, Europe trip etc), but all of the pics are missing Peter Parker, indicating how the memory spell works.

The memory spell Doctor Strange enacts at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home (the one where he makes the world forget who Peter Parker is, including his girlfriend, best friend, and mentor) caused a few raised eyebrows, with some fans questioning the logistics of such a large-scale act of magic. However, we can ascertain from the above description that the new post-credits scene is answering a few of those queries.

The release of Spider-Man: No Way Home — The More Fun Stuff Version was promoted with a Multiversal, Avengers-style poster featuring the many cameos the movie studios tried to keep quiet ahead of the film’s initial release. The re-release will also include the deleted scene featuring Holland’s brother as a thief.

As for the future of Spider-Man in the MCU and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, nothing is ruled out. Holland has stated he would like to take a break from acting but will also be available should Feige and Pascal ask him to return. No Way Home left the story of Spidey open-ended as the character begins anew in a comic-accurate Spider-Man costume, while Sony’s efforts are seemingly building the universe around the central character, at least for now. The ensemble, A-lister-packed Madame Web (2023) is coming as is the Aaron Taylor-Johnson-led, Kraven the Hunter (2023), but for Spider-Man, it feels like — at least in live-action — the hero is taking a much-earned break.

Will you be heading to see this extended cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home? Let us know in the comments down below!