Fans Convinced Set Photos Reveal Who Is Taking Over as Spider-Man In Next Movie

Wait, is there a new Spider-Man in town?

Recently, Sony’s Madame Web (2023) starring Dakota Johnson as the titular character has been the subject of much speculation. Directed by S.J Clarkson, this will add to Sony’s slate of Spider-Man Universe (SSU) films — ironically, without a known, central Spider-Man character.

Currently, the Sony Spider-Man Universe features Tom Hardy’s (Eddie Brock) Venom (2018) and the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), as well as the much-memed Morbius (2022) starring Jared Leto (Morbius). In the interest of villains, Aaron Taylor-Johnson will take on the role of Kraven the Hunter in Kraven (2023)

Now, a new set photo leak might give us a sneak peek into the next big casting announcement within the Sony Spider-Man Universe franchise.

Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation) has been spotted recently on the set of Madame Web, and online spaces have been rife with speculation on the role that he’ll be playing. The actor, who most recently starred in Severence on Apple TV+, was cast in the upcoming Sony Pictures movie last month but it is only recently that fans have started to pair Scott with the possibility of playing a new Variant of Peter Parker.

Twitter used @ledtasso posted the following pictures, with the excitable caption:

ADAM SCOTT ON THE MADAME WEB SET IM LOSING MY MIND

Naturally, Spider-Man fans have been discussing the likelihood that Adam Scott might be stepping into the spandex-covered boots of the Friendly Neighborhood web-slinger — albeit as an older version of Peter Parker, and much to their delight.

This Peter Parker might show a striking resemblance to one Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) in Sony’s animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and the upcoming sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2024), where Peter is older, experienced and likely more jaded than the more wide-eyed, youthful iteration of Peter in Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe, played by Tom Holland.

If this set photo leak and the fan speculation proves true, Scott could very well join the ranks of other iconic live-action Spider-Men — Tobey Maguire from 2002’s Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield’s 2012 The Amazing Spider-Man, and of course, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Tom Holland, originating in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and his first standalone film Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).

All of these beloved Spider-Men joined forces in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, after a highly secretive filming period before superhero-landing onto the big screen to much fanfare.

The notion of Variants and the Multiverse came to prominence, at least in Kevin Feige’s MCU, during Marvel Phase Four, with projects like Loki and the animated series What If…? proving there are infinite possibilities and infinite versions of the same beloved heroes.

Scott played the role of mature and serious Ben Wyatt who eventually married Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope in the popular NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation (2009), which also starred the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Star-Lord/Peter Quill, actor Chris Pratt as Andy Dwyer, from the James Gunn-helmed Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise.

We think Scott could definitely pull off an older, 30-plus Peter Parker, as he definitely knows how to give off a certain “mature” vibe that could fit the role.

Alongside Johnson and Scott, Madame Web also stars Euphoria breakout and The White Lotus star, Emmy-nominee Sydney Sweeney, Girls and The Flight Attendant actress Zosia Mamet, American Horror Story‘s Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor from Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), The Serpent‘s Tahar Rahim, and Mike Epps, star of the upcoming movie adaptation of YA novel, “On the Come Up” (2019) from author Angie Thomas.

What do you think of this potential casting choice? Do you think Adam Scott will be Sony’s new Peter Parker? Comment down below with your thoughts!