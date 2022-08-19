‘No Way Home’ Re-Release Officially Becomes Second Longest MCU Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home “The More Fun Stuff” Edition will now be the second longest MCU movie.

After seeing the movie last December and seeing Tom Holland team up with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire was a dream come true. Now with the Multiverse Saga bringing Kang the Conqueror to the spotlight, fans will be happy to be able to see the longer version of No Way Home.

Just like any movie, several scenes were cut out, and some of the scenes caused fans to be furious with Sony and Marvel. Not only did they admit to cutting quite a few of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock scenes, but also some of the fight with Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Now fans can expect a few scenes to sneak their way into the re-release as Fandango confirms that 11 minutes will be added to the original runtime:

THIS JUST IN: Fandango can exclusively reveal that the re-release of #SpiderManNoWayHome will feature 11 minutes of new footage when it arrives in theaters on September 2. Tickets go on sale this Tuesday. What an AMAZING way to end your summer!

This makes No Way Home‘s new total runtime be 2 hours 39 minutes instead of 2 hours 28 minutes. After being 3 minutes longer than Eternals (2019), the only MCU movie longer than No Way Home is Avengers: Endgame (2019).

While No Way Home managed to break box office records during COVID, this re-release could make some serious money if the scenes added are worth the additional watch at the theater. Fans who saw Endgame again for its re-release were not happy to see unfinished VFX work as an additional scene, so Marvel better not make fans watch the same movie 11 minutes after the credits showing off unfinished work.

More on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland’s climactic third film is an action-packed tragedy. Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Are you excited about the re-release of No Way Home? Let us know what you think!

Spider-Man needs all the help he can get as his wish for his life to go back to normal causes a spell to go wrong, and villains from other corners of the multiverse appear and terrorize Peter’s world. Yet, Spider-Man believes in second chances due to his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and tries to save villains such as Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man can’t do it alone, which is why he gets help from Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, his best friend, Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), and his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya), Happy Hogan (John Favreau).