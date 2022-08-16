‘Spider-Man 3’ Star Teases Possible Return For Their Character In the MCU

Since Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) came swinging into theaters, all things have become possible within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Multiverse is open, and as such, we’ve seen a number of actors reprise their roles from movies that previously existed outside the MCU.

Making MCU history, Spider-Man: No Way Home reunites us with several actors and their respective villains and heroes from the previous two Spider-Man franchises — Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man movies.

Related: Fans Convinced Set Photos Reveal Who Is Taking Over as Spider-Man In Next Movie

The villain roster is pretty impressive — there’s Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn, Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus, Thomas Haden Church’s Flint Marko/Sandman, Rhys Ifans’ Dr. Curt Connors/Lizard, and Jamie Foxx’s Max Dillon/Electro.

And then there’s JK Simmon’s JJ Jameson from the original Spider-Man movies, and Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who both reprise their own versions of Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Even Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock/Venom makes an appearance in a mid-credits scene!

Related: “Very Detrimental to My Mental State”, ‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Quits Social Media

And now that the Multiversal doors are open, another actor from one of the previous Spider-Man movies has hinted at a possible return. In more recent years, Bryce Dallas Howard has been best known for the Jurassic World movies, and as one of the directors on The Mandalorian (2019).

The 41-year-old actress appeared in a number of movies long before stepping in as operations manager at the dinosaur theme park resort. But it’s all too easy to forget that she also appeared in Spider-Man 3 (2007), the concluding movie in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy.

Related: ‘Mandalorian’ Bryce Dallas Howard Shoots Down Marvel ‘Fantastic Four’ Rumors

The movie was panned by critics, and Howard’s brief stint as Gwen Stacy is one of many squandered opportunities. But in a recent interview with People, the Jurassic World Dominion (2022) actress expressed an interest in playing the character again, saying:

“That would be so fun. Since we are exploring multiverses — and by we are exploring it, they are exploring it and I’m enjoying it. I would always be game.”

Related: Bryce Dallas Howard Reportedly Returning to ‘The Mandalorian’ Ahead Fan Movement

These days, when you hear the name Gwen Stacy, you might instantly think of Emma Stone, who played the character in both The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), alongside Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Howard even humbly acknowledges how synonymous Emma Stone has become with the role, adding in her interview that she feels Stone is “the definitive Gwen Stacy in that universe.” Exactly which universe Howard is referring to, though, is unclear.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Saved, ‘Mandalorian’ Bryce Dallas Howard Eyes Own ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Either way, while neither version of Gwen Stacy appears in Spider-Man: No Way Home (though Stone’s is heavily referenced), both are now officially part of the MCU. And oddly enough, both actresses have already appeared on screen together, in period comedy-drama The Help (2011).

Following the critical and financial success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been calling for a follow-up to Spider-Man 3 and to The Amazing Spider-Man 2. However, this is unlikely given that both movies remain the two most hated entries in the Spider-Man franchise.

Related: New ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff Reportedly Focuses On Peter Parker’s Family

Perhaps there’s another way for Bryce Dallas Howard‘s Gwen Stacy to appear in the MCU, though. Like they say, where there’s a Multiverse, there’s a way…

As per the official website for the movie, here’s the synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Tobey Maguire (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Andrew Garfield (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Marisa Tomei (May Parker), Zendaya (Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson), Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong), and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds).

Related: Charlie Cox ‘Daredevil’ Officially Joining ‘Spider-Man’ Series

Bryce Dallas Howard is rumored to be on board to direct a Fantastic Four reboot, which is teased in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). She is also rumored to be directing a Star Wars movie, although she is currently working on the live-action Disney+ series Ahsoka (2023).

Related: All the ‘Spider-Man’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Upcoming Spider-Man projects are Madame Web (2023), Spider-Man: Freshman Year (2024), Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (2024).

Would you like to see Bryce Dallas Howard return as Gwen Stacy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments down below!