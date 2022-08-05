Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four Post Credits Scenes: The Full List

From Harry Styles to Scarlet Witch, Tom Hardy to Blade, here is the complete list of all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four post credits scenes.

Marvel Phase Four

What movies are in Marvel Phase Four?

Marvel Phase Four should have begun with the Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow (2020) from director Cate Shortland. The movie, which takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016) and before the climactic battle with Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), finds Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) teaming up with her mother and father, Melina Vostokoff/Black Widow (Rachel Weisz) and Alexi Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour), as well as fellow Black Widow and sister, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), to take down the infamous Red Room — the Black Widow training program.

Then, just a few months later, Marvel’s second Phase Four feature film was released. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), the Destin Daniel Cretton-helmed action-adventure, found Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi facing his past and his father, Ten Rings leader, the Mandarin Xu Wenwu, portrayed by Tony Leung. With best friend Katy (Awkwafina) in tow, the two travel the globe, eventually battling the evil Dweller-in-Darkness alongside the Great Protector.

In November, Chloé Zhao’s Eternals entered the MCU. With an all-star cast featuring the likes of Angelina Jolie (Thena), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Richard Madden (Ikaris), and Kit Harington (Dane Whitman/Black Knight), the promising Phase Four Marvel movie labored through its release, ultimately being ranked one of Marvel Studios worst outputs. While Eternals was tarnished with poor reviews, it did mark a momentous moment when it featured the franchise’s first-ever on-screen gay kiss with the openly gay character, Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry).

Then Spidey arrived. After months and months of speculation, rumor, and hype, Tom Holland returned to the MCU as the popular web-slinger Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). This third outing for Spider-Man saw the Avenger, and his friends Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya), join forces with Sony Universe Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Ending with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) “fixing” the Multiverse, No Way Home acted as a precursor to the events of the next MCU movie and alluded to the future of the franchise’s Phase Five and Six as a whole.

Five months after Strange dabbled in the Multiverse, Cumberbatch returned to the live-action Marvel Universe in Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. From America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) to the Illuminati, the Doctor Strange sequel found the former Sorcerer Supreme teaming up with Chavez, Wong (Benedict Wong), and Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) to fight Wanda Maximoff AKA Scarlet Witch, in a plot which quite literally spanned the Multiverse.

And lastly, the latest entry and 30th movie overall in the MCU, Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) brought fans back into the colorful world of director Taiki Waititi’s Thor franchise. After making a splash with an almost soft-reboot-like Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Waititi’s next outing saw the return of not only characters like Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), but also Natalie Portman, who starred as Dr. Christine Palmer/Mighty Thor. Russell Crowe and Christian Bale joined the MCU as Zeus and Gorr the God Butcher, respectively.

What TV shows are in Marvel Phase Four?

So far there have been seven television series within the MCU. All debuting on Disney+, the series’s are fully canon and exist within the same timeline as the feature films; the new media venture has proven fruitful for Marvel in terms of continuity with new characters able to be introduced on a much smaller scale.

WandaVision starring Olsen and Paul Bettany (Vision) launched Phase Four, shortly followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with actors Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America) and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Loki featuring Tom Hiddleston, animated anthology series What If…?, Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye) and Hailee Steinfeld’s (Kate Bishop) Hawkeye, Moon Knight with Oscar Isaac (Steven Grant/Marc Spector/Jake Lockley/Moon Knight), and most recently Ms. Marvel with MCU newcomer — and self-declared superfan — Iman Vellani, the eponymous Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

Marvel Phase Four Post-Credits Scenes

Why do Marvel movies have post-credits scenes?

Marvel’s post-credits scenes are a historic part of the MCU. Inspired by his time seeing Matthew Broderick break the fourth wall in the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) post-credits scene, Kevin Feige has made the highly-anticipated snippets a staple of his studio.

What is the Ms. Marvel end credit scene?

After the shocking revelation that Kamala Khan possessed mutant genes, the six-episode series ended with Vellani’s superhero laying down on her bed inside her Captain Marvel-laden bedroom just as her bangle start to glow. Eventually, Kamala is sucked into a void and replaced with none other than Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. What could this mean? Well, IGN theorized it might have a connection with Marvel Comics character, Rick Jones:

One of comics’ most maligned sidekicks, Rick Jones has tagged along with heroes like Hulk, Captain America, and most famously the original Captain Marvel, Mar-vell. In those latter stories he wore a pair of gauntlets known as the Nega-Bands. Many of us wondered if that was what Kamala’s bangle was and this seems to prove that the artifact is exactly that. In the comics, Rick and Mar-Vell both wore the Nega-Bands but the important part here is that they had to switch places to use them, with one of them being in our world–like Kamala–and the other being stuck in the Negative Zone. That seems to be what we’re seeing here with Carol apparently returning from the void space and Kamala being sucked into it.

Whatever the reason for Kamala’s disappearance, and Carol Danvers’ arrival in her bedroom, it seems it is inexplicably linked somehow to the future events of Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels (2023).

How many post-credits scenes in Thor: Love and Thunder?

There are two post-credits scenes in Thor: Love and Thunder. The first returns to Crowe’s God of Lightning Zeus, who is talking to someone offscreen about how Thor disrespected him, moments later it is revealed to be Hercules played by Ted Lasso star, Brett Goldstein.

The second post-credits scene finds Jane Foster entering Valhalla after succumbing to cancer, not before helping her former lover beat Gorr the God Butcher in a spectacular showdown, and being greeted by Idris Elba’s Heimdall.

What happens in every Marvel Phase Four post-credits scene? (in release order)

For television series, only the finale episode’s post-credits scene will be included.

WandaVision

The finale of WandaVision has two post credits scenes. The first sees Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) intercepted by Skrull FBI agents, who tell her an old friend of her mother’s — the late Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) — sent them and inform her of an intergalactic mission. It is likely that this post credits scene directly links to both The Marvels and the upcoming Secret Invasion television series which will star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos.

The second WandaVision post credits scene finds Wanda Maximoff isolated in a secluded forest surrounded by mountains. At first, it seems that after the emotional events of her Westview takeover and her ascension to the Scarlet Witch, the sorceress has opted for a quiet life but just as the scene is about to cut, a spell-casting, Darkhold-wielding Wanda can be seen. The reasoning behind Wanda’s experimentation with the Darkhold came to fruition in this year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when the former Avenger needed America Chavez to send her to a universe with her sons, Billy and Tommy.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Seemingly setting up other projects like the newly announced Captain America: New World Order (2024) and Thunderbolts (2024), or even Armor Wars, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier scene shows a pardoned Agent Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) AKA the Power Broker leaving a government building before reaching out to her associates in Madripoor — don’t forget that Madripoor has significant ties to the X-Men universe within the comic books — and stating they now have access to resources and weapons.

Loki

While the Loki finale itself ended on a cliffhanger, with Hiddleston’s God of Mischief returning to the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) he thought he knew, only to find himself in another universe with He Who Remains AKA Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) taking over the Multiverse defense force.

The official end credits scene revealed that there would be a Loki Season 2.

Black Widow

The Black Widow post credits scene centers around Natasha Romanoff’s sister, Yelena Belova. The former Black Widow is at Natasha’s grave when she is approached by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Valentina had previously made an appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, nurturing Wyatt Russell’s John Walker/US Agent in a moment is likely foreshadowing a future Thunderbolts team up.

Valentina’s arrival here sets Yelena’s actions in motion; that is, her revenge against Clint Barton for being the cause of Natasha’s death on Vormir in search of the Soul Stone.

What If…?

After fighting with Ultron, Natasha Romanoff (Lake Bell) returns to her universe, defeats Georges Batroc for Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), and reveals Steve Rogers’ (Josh Keaton) HYDRA Stomper armor, seemingly setting up the next nine-episode season of the animated hit.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The first post credits scene — the mid credits — shows Shang-Chi and Katy meeting with Wong and holograms of both Dr. Bruce Banner and Carol Danvers. Their discussion of the Ten Rings’ origin leads them to believe the artifacts are transmitting a message; shortly after the duo joins Wong in a karaoke performance.

The post credits reveal Shang-Chi’s sister, Xu Xialing (Meng’er Zhang), taking over her father’s organization alongside Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu) and Jon Jon (Ronny Chieng).

Eternals

Like most MCU movies, Eternals has two post credits scenes. The first introduces Harry Styles as the Prince of Titan, and Thanos’ brother, Eros AKA Starfox who, along with Pip the Troll (Patton Oswalt), tells the remaining Eternals adrift on the Domo that he knows where their allies are.

The second brings Harington’s Dane Whitman back as he encounters an enchanted sword before being pulled away by an unknown voice. This snippet seemingly teases the entrance of Blade to the MCU, and the future of Harington’s character as Black Knight.

Hawkeye

In a lighter, more seasonal tone, the cast of Rogers: The Musical sings “Save the City”.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s first credits scene found a displaced Eddie Brock/Venom (Tom Hardy) at a bar, and as the barman divulges information of the Blip, he is transported elsewhere. However, a part of the Symbiote is left behind and can be seen crawling offscreen. It’s hard to tell where Marvel is going with this. Of course, Hardy’s Venom franchise is part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe but as Tom Holland appeared at the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) and Hardy is here in the MCU, it could mean the lines between the studios are blurring even more.

The post credits scene for the Spidey threequel was the first official trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Moon Knight

After seemingly ridding himself of Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham), Steven Grant/Marc Spector looks forward to his life without his Moon Knight persona, however as Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) finds out in the post credits scene of Moon Knight, there was a third persona all along, Jake Lockley. Lockley is revealed before executing Harrow and setting up the rumored, and now teased, Moon Knight Season 2.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Another movie with both a mid credits and post credits sequence. The first of which sees Third Eye Doctor Strange strolling the streets of Manhattan, New York before being accosted by an unknown purple sorceress looking awfully like Charlize Theron. Theron’s character is well-known to Marvel Comics fans, and with her iconic purple robes and easy access to the Dark Dimension, it is evident Clea has entered the MCU. Niece of Dormammu, the villain from Doctor Strange (2016), comic book history dictates that Clea succeeded Doctor Strange as Sorcerer Supreme with the current comic book run dealing with the aftermath of Doctor Strange’s death… take from that what you will.

The second scene capitalizes on the studio’s theme of harking back to a comedic moment from the movie. This time around it is Bruce Campbell’s Pizza Poppa, who becomes finally free of the punching spell Strange cast on him during his visit to Earth-838 with America Chavez.

Marvel Phase Four Future

What movies and TV shows are left in Marvel Phase Four?

The recent update coming out of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) revealed that director Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) would end the current Phase, with James Gunn’s Holiday movie, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022), acting as an epilogue of sorts to Phase Four when it debuts on Disney+ this December.

The move to end with the Black Panther sequel ends Marvel Phase Four months earlier than expected; the fourth group of MCU projects had historically been meant to end with Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), that is before the Ant-Man threequel swapped slots with Nia DaCosta’s Marvel ensemble movie, The Marvels.

Looking ahead, and with only months to go until it all comes to an end, there are only a handful of projects remaining in Marvel Phase Four.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law from creator Jessica Gao and starring Orphan Black alum, Tatiana Maslany, will begin airing on Disney+ on August 18. The series consists of nine episodes and will also feature Mark Ruffalo’s Dr. Bruce Banner/Hulk. Then to end Marvel Phase Four will be Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which sees the MCU deal with the loss of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and deal with the threat of the Sub-Mariner, Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta.

Where do you think all these post credits scenes are heading? Let us know in the comments down below!