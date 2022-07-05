First Look At ‘Loki’ Season 2 Confirms Bizarre Connection With New Super Hero

Some photos from Loki Season 2 have surfaced online confirming a connection to the Eternals (2019) in the highly anticipated series.

Loki Season 2 is definitely something fans are looking forward to after the first season introduced a variant of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror into the MCU. While the villain will appear next in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), fans are looking forward to seeing what Tom Hiddleston’s Loki will do next.

Now fans have a glimpse of where the series will take fans as Loki is filming at the Noel Theater in London, England. One fan, @LOVE1SNOTENOUGH shared on Twitter what the set looks like:

i think they’re shooting loki by the noël theatre in london rn

Fans were quick to notice that Kingo from Eternals was featured on one of the movie posters with another fan via Reddit confirming that the series was filmed with these posters in the background. The other posters have posters for movies about Zaniac and Phone Ranger.

These two characters are obscure characters from Marvel comics. Zaniac is a creepy villain entity that possesses bodies and faced Thor back in 1982 in Thor #319. The comics made it seem that Zaniac originally possessed Jack the Ripper making the villain have a long history on Earth.

The other super hero, Phone Ranger is one of Marvel’s ridiculous heroes as he wears a suit made to look like a telephone. While the character hasn’t appeared in many comics, he will have a poster for a movie being shown in the theaters.

Other movies from the theater indicate that Loki might be in the 1970s in Season 2 which is very strange and quite unexpected. Right now, Loki Season 2 continues to film the upcoming season which will hopefully release sometime in 2023.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

