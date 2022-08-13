‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Gets the “Snyder Cut” Treatment

Jurassic World Dominion has continued to defy critics during its theatrical run, grossing over $965 million worldwide and becoming the second highest-grossing film of 2022. While it isn’t set to overtake Top Gun: Maverick, that’s still a huge achievement at the box office.

Recently, the latest sequel in the blockbuster franchise was made available on digital purchase and rental, and now, the release date for the DVD and Blu-Ray copy of the film has been confirmed. But it comes with a pretty big surprise, so hold onto your butts!

Jurassic World Dominion is the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise, and the concluding chapter in the Jurassic World Trilogy. It is also allegedly the final movie in the series altogether, acting as a “culmination” of the entire franchise so far.

However, the possibility of a Jurassic World 4 is something producer Frank Marshall previously refused to rule out, saying “we’re definitely looking to do more in the Jurassic world.” But more recently, Chris Pratt seemed to confirm that it is the final movie. So who knows at this point.

But either way, Jurassic World Dominion serves as a thrilling culmination of all previous five films in the series — Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

With that said, while the film is packed with back-to-back dinosaur mayhem, we couldn’t help but feel that something was missing from the final cut. While the film is already a whopping 2 hours and 27 minutes, it probably should have been longer, especially seeing as it’s the epic finale.

Many fans and critics also felt that Jurassic World Dominion failed somewhat in focusing on dinosaurs on the mainland, as it spends only the first hour or so addressing this issue, only to return to it for the closing shots and a throwaway voiceover.

Well, now Jurassic World Dominion is getting the “Snyder Cut” treatment, as the release will be an “extended addition” with 14 extra minutes! According to a new trailer for the release on the official Universal website, it will include “never before seen footage” and an “alternate opening”.

Whether or not the alternate opening will be the Jurassic World Dominion prologue that was released by Universal Pictures last year remains to be seen, but it would make sense considering it was intended to be the actual opening to the main feature.

The prologue showcases dinosaurs in their natural habitat during the Cretaceous Period, where we witness an epic battle between a t-rex and a giganotosaurus. In turn, we learn that the rex is the direct ancestor of the Jurassic Park original, more affectionately known as “Rexy” by fans.

Fast-forward 65 million years, and we arrive in the Sierra Nevada Forest, where authorities are pursuing Rexy, but accidentally end up herding her into a drive-thru cinema. Although why such an event would be set up in an area where a known rex is loose is beyond us.

Instead of utilizing the prologue, Jurassic World Dominion opens with a mosasaur attacking a fishing vessel, followed by a somewhat lazy “recap”, courtesy of a YouTuber who brings the audience up to speed on the growing worldwide dinosaur problem.

Either way, it looks like we may finally get to see the prologue where it belongs, along with never-before-seen footage. And there’s even more great news — the Jurassic World Dominion “Extended Edition” will be yours to own on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K UHD on August 16!

As per the Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment website, here’s the official synopsis for Jurassic World Dominion:

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live — and hunt –alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow and stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Mamoudou Athie (Ramsay Cole), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), Omar Sy (Barry Sembène), BD Wong (Henry Wu), Campbell Scott (Lewis Dodgson), DeWanda Wise (Kayla), Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm), Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), and Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler).

Are you excited for the extra 14 minutes of footage in Jurassic World Dominion? Let us know in the comments down below!