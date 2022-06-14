‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ on Track to Be Bigger Than Any Marvel Movie of 2022

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) is on track to be the biggest blockbuster of 2022, and it’s possible that even the Marvel Cinematic Universe won’t be able to stand in its way. The sixth installment in the Jurassic Park series swallowed a whopping $145 million domestically in its opening weekend, while taking in $392 at the global box office.

The Jurassic World movies are no stranger to this kind of success — Jurassic World (2015) obliterated the box office, grossing $1.6 billion, while Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) closed its jaws around $1.3 billion+. And that’s just the Jurassic World side of the franchise — the Jurassic Park movies were also huge successes.

Related: All ‘Jurassic Park’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Like countless others, the Colin Trevorrow-directed blockbuster was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now that it’s finally out in theaters, things are looking a bit normal again on the movie front. Not only that, but the box office wheel is spinning again, and Jurassic World: Dominion is among a few this year to have made quite a dent.

The Tom Cruise-led sequel Top Gun: Maverick (2022) continues to soar at the box office, as it races towards $400 million domestically, while reaching for the sky with $748 million at the global box office. Until we can crunch the numbers further down the line, it remains to be seen whether or not Jurassic World: Dominion will beat the Top Gun sequel.

Related: 7 Things We Need From an Open World ‘Jurassic Park’ Game

While the sixth entry in the vastly lucrative Jurassic Park franchise has fallen short of its 2015 and 2018 predecessors Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, it is still one of the biggest openings of the pandemic era, and is already the eighth most successful film of 2022. But how does it compare to this year’s Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness (2022)?

The Doctor Strange sequel, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) and Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), has so far made north of $900 million, although that movie has had several weeks to conjure up this level of box office magic. As such, it’s exciting to see how Jurassic World: Dominion will fare in the coming weeks.

Related: All the Main Villains in the ‘Jurassic Park’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

It will also be interesting to see how the Jurassic sequel will stand up against upcoming MCU installments Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), whose respective predecessors were both box office titans in their own right — something Marvel is obviously no stranger to. But then you can say the same about Jurassic.

It’s not all positive on the Jurassic World: Dominion front, though, as critics continue to ravage the film like a t-rex on an unsuspecting gallimimus (or lawyer). The film is receiving a barrage of prickly reviews, and will undoubtedly go down as one of the most divisive films in the series, alongside its immediate predecessor Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Related: The Ultimate ‘Jurassic Park’ Viewing Guide

As per the Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment website, here’s the official synopsis for Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World: Dominion:

Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Related: Did Fans Miss This Huge Plot Twist in ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’?

Jurassic World: Dominion stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), Omar Sy (Barry Sembène), and BD Wong (Henry Wu), Campbell Scott (Lewis Dodgson), DeWanda Wise (Kayla), Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm), Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), and Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler).

Related: The Real Villains in Each ‘Jurassic Park’ Movie

Do you think Jurassic World: Dominion will be the most successful movie of 2022? Let us know in the comments down below!