Universal Rivals Marvel Studios With Latest ‘Jurassic World’ Release

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) is just days away from release, but it’s already making a dino-sized dent in the box office. Having opened in 15 major markets this week, including Italy, Mexico, and Brazil, the film has chomped down on a whopping $16.7 million.

The sixth installment in the hugely popular Jurassic Park film series comes from director Colin Trevorrow, who previously directed Jurassic World (2015) and co-wrote Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), which was directed by JA Bayona.

The highly-anticipated sequel, which was previously delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will unite Jurassic World characters with original characters from Jurassic Park, and is set to be “the epic culmination to the Jurassic era“, as promised in the epic trailers.

The movie will no doubt be one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer, following suit with its two predecessors. Jurassic World devoured $1.6 billion worldwide during its theatrical run, while Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom took in over $1.3 billion worldwide.

And now, Jurassic World: Dominion is already on track to become one of the biggest movies of 2022. But this is really no surprise, especially considering how lucrative the last two Jurassic World movies alone have been, let alone the entire Jurassic Park film series.

Since 1993, Jurassic Park has enjoyed plenty of critical and financial success. The original 1993 film directed by Steven Spielberg was an instant classic and changed cinema forever, and while its sequels, The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) and Jurassic Park III (2001) failed to mirror its success, they’re still hugely entertaining.

Jurassic World: Dominion has also been marketed incredibly well in recent months, with three full trailers, a five-minute prologue that was uploaded to YouTube by Universal Pictures, and also some cross-marketing with the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Director Colin Trevorrow even took to Twitter recently to share a map of North America, to show where all the dinosaur populations have been popping up in the four years that have passed since the world-changing events as seen at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

As per the official Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment website, here’s the official synopsis for Jurassic World: Dominion:

Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World: Dominion stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), Omar Sy (Barry Sembène), and BD Wong (Henry Wu), Campbell Scott (Lewis Dodgson), DeWanda Sykes (Kayla), Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm), Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), and Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler).

Jurassic World: Dominion is also currently playing in Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Bolivia, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Venezuela. It will be released in theaters worldwide on June 10.

Do you think Jurassic World: Dominion will be the biggest movie of the year? Let us know in the comments down below!