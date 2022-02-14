Sam Neill Says ‘Dominion’ Brought “Beleaguered” Cast “Closer Than Ever”

Now that the official Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) trailer has finally dropped on YouTube, while also being unveiled at this year’s Super Bowl LVI, naturally, fans are starting to get really excited for the sixth installment in the long-running Jurassic Park series.

While the trailer was bursting at the seams with dinosaurs, epic reveals, and some thrilling action sequences, it also included the return of fan-favorite characters, Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Alan Grant (Sam Neill).

Jurassic World: Dominion marks the first time these three characters have been on the screen together since the original Jurassic Park (1993). And this time, they’ll be teaming up alongside Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), and DeWanda Wise (Kayla).

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sam Neill discussed what it was like returning to the franchise that started way back in 1993, and being reunited with fellow Jurassic Park actors, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

“Well, we had a blast. I was pleased to do it for a number of reasons. First of all, to be with my old friends Laura [Dern] and Jeff [Goldblum], you know. We were — this was in the middle of the pandemic — we were locked up in a hotel together in somewhat idyllic rural England and everyone all got on really well.

Neill also offered his thoughts on the other cast members, which includes Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who are reprising their roles from the two previous Jurassic World movies, in which Sam Neill did not appear:

“The new cast I liked very much; and the established Jurassic World cast, they’re just the nicest people. Bryce [Dallas Howard] and Chris [Pratt] are absolute sweethearts.”

Like many other movies over the past couple of years, Jurassic World: Dominion was delayed significantly by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and was originally scheduled for release in July last year. The actor also talked about what it was like shooting the film during the pandemic:

“Because we were so beleaguered by COVID at this point, we felt we were on our own brave enterprise in a way, and that brought us closer together than ever. It was really an unforgettable time and I’m very grateful for it.”

It sounds like working during the global pandemic helped bring the actors closer together while filming, which is something fans will be thrilled with. Naturally, the idea of original Jurassic Park actors crossing paths with the Jurassic World characters at first seemed a little contrived.

However, now that we know there was plenty of chemistry between both groups, it’s more than likely this will translate on screen. As for the returning actors’ roles in the film, director Colin Trevorrow, who also helmed Jurassic World (2015), has promised that they will be “significant”.

Jurassic World: Dominion will be Sam Neill’s third outing in the Jurassic Park series, having also appeared in Jurassic Park III (2001), alongside Laura Dern, who only featured in a small role. But as the trailer suggests, it looks like the pair will be teaming up once again.

The upcoming sequel picks up four years after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), in which dinosaurs were released onto the mainland. Recently, we also had the pleasure of seeing the Jurassic World: Dominion prologue, which teased an epic character arc for the original T-Rex.

Filming for the movie has long since wrapped, but it doesn’t sound like Sam Neill has had the chance to see the film yet. Nevertheless, he’s confident that it will be a pretty spectacular experience for fans. In his interview, he said:

“I haven’t seen the finished film yet. I’m sure it’s a very ambitious, huge story, a lot of characters, a lot of dinosaurs. (Laughs) It’s going to be unquestionably big, so they’ve been holding it back until hopefully cinemas are fully open and all that. It’s something that needs to be seen on a very big screen.”

Between the trailer and Neill’s words alone, it looks like Jurassic World: Dominion will be the most epic entry in the entire series. And, undoubtedly, it will have more dinosaurs than all the previous movies combined, as well as terrifying new dinosaur villain, Giganotosaurus.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled for release on June 10. It stars Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Isabelle Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), Omar Sy (Barry Sembene), Daniella Pineta (Zia Rodriguez), Justice Smith (Franklin Webb), BD Wong (Henry Wu), Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum).

Newcomers include DeWanda Wise (Kayla) Elva Trill (Charlotte Lockwood), Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, and Dimitri Thivaios. Jurassic Park villain Lewis Dodgson will also be returning, this time played by Campbell Scott. Dodgson has only ever appeared in the original film (Cameron Thor), and the novel “Jurassic Park” (1990) and “The Lost World” (1995).

Are you excited to see Sam Neill reprise his role as Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic World: Dominion?