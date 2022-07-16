‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Is Now Available to Watch at Home!

Jurassic World Dominion (2022) is still eating its way through the box office like a hungry dinosaur, and has so far grossed over $880 million worldwide, despite being panned by critics. The movie is the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise.

However, just little over a month after its release, Jurassic World Dominion has already found its way onto the small screen, as it’s now officially available on demand, which means that you’re able to watch it right now!

The official Jurassic World Twitter account shared the following on July 14 to confirm the good news:

Don’t move. You can now watch #JurassicWorldDominion at home. On Demand Now: jurassicworld.com/watch-at-home/

They also shared the following post to the same account on July 15:

Why do they always have to go bigger? The apex predator comes home today. #JurassicWorldDominion On Demand Now: jurassicworld.com/watch-at-home/

A third post proves that Universal Studios is “sparing no expense” when it comes to marketing Jurassic World Dominion for its on demand release:

What matters most is what we do now. Bring home the epic conclusion on demand Friday. #JurassicWorldDominion

Jurassic World Dominion is also still available to watch in theaters, and it’s looking like it will pass $1 billion. Whether or not it will go much higher remains to be seen, but Jurassic World (2015) took in over $1.6 billion, while Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom (2018) took in $1.3 billion.

However, though it seems that Jurassic World Dominion is suddenly available to watch everywhere, unfortunately it’s not yet available on any online streaming services. It will arrive on Peacock some four months after its theatrical release, which would put it at around October time.

A DVD and Blu-ray release date is also unknown, but this will likely be the same time as its streaming service debut. However, it’s expected that the release will feature a director’s cut with an additional 14 minutes of footage, which would include the Jurassic World Dominion prologue.

As per the Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment website, here’s the official synopsis for Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World Dominion:

Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow and stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Mamoudou Athie (Ramsay Cole), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), Omar Sy (Barry Sembène), BD Wong (Henry Wu), Campbell Scott (Lewis Dodgson), DeWanda Wise (Kayla), Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm), Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), and Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler).

The latest film follows Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World, and Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom. There’s no word on whether Jurassic World 4 will happen, but as Jurassic World Dominion continues to defy critics, this becomes increasingly possible.

It’s also possible that Universal will create a live-action Jurassic World TV series in light of the new film’s success.

Will you be watching Jurassic World Dominion at home this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below!