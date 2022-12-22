Despite Significant Flops, Disney Breaks Box-Office Records in 2022

Disney powers through its biggest movie flops this year to break box-office records in 2022, crossing the $4B mark.

The Walt Disney Company has created timeless stories for nearly a century, captivating the hearts of audiences worldwide with films like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), Fantasia (1940), Pinocchio (1940), Peter Pan (1953), Robin Hood (1973), Sleeping Beauty (1959), Cinderella (1950), and most recently Frozen (2013), Encanto (2021), Coco (2017), and more. And if we add that the multi-million-dollar corporation owns Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios, in addition to Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Studios, it is easy to see why The Walt Disney Company is one of the most influential creators of entertainment content worldwide.

Despite some of the latest Disney movie releases, including Turning Red ($20.1M global), Lightyear ($226.4M global), and Strange World ($61M global), underperforming in the worldwide box office, The Walt Disney Company can boast the title of being the Number 1 studio in the running for this year’s box office, as the studios crossed the $4B mark for 2022. This is the eighth year that Disney has achieved the $4B milestone, leaving last year’s total of $2.9B in the dust.

As of Monday, Disney’s global cume was $4.049B, including $1.7B domestic and $2.3B international, thanks to the smashing success of films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955M global), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($789M to date), Thor: Love and Thunder ($761M) and Avatar: The Way of Water ($555.9 M to date).

What was your favorite Disney movie this year? Let us know in the comments below!