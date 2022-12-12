Disney Breaks Streaming Rule to Save Failing Movie

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Strange World (2022) broke barriers as the first Disney film to feature a female president and an openly gay male main character. However, it failed to break any records at the box office.

In what may be a last-ditch effort to save the film, Disney announced that Strange World would premiere on Disney+ on December 23 via a press release on Monday. This breaks the industry standard of waiting at least 45 days to send a theatrical release to streaming.

Disney Animation may be hoping for another Encanto (2021), which performed poorly in theaters but became a smash hit after its Disney Plus release. Much Strange World, the film debuted on Disney+ just one month after its theatrical premiere.

In a press release on Monday, Walt Disney Animation Studios described Strange World:

“Strange World” introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob called Splat; Legend, the family dog; and a slew of ravenous creatures. The voice cast includes Academy Award®- and Tony Award®-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission; Emmy®- and two-time Golden Globe®-nominee Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; comedian, actor, writer, filmmaker and musician Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher’s 16-year-old, adventure-seeking son, Ethan; actress, producer, bestselling author and TIME100 cover honoree Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things; and critically acclaimed actress, producer, director and fine artist Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world. Helmed by director Don Hall (Oscar®-winning “Big Hero 6,” “Raya and the Last Dragon”) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer “Raya and the Last Dragon”), with Roy Conli (Oscar®-winning “Big Hero 6,” “Tangled”) producing, “Strange World” is in theaters now.

