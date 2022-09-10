All-New Preview of Disney’s ‘Strange World,’ in Theaters This November!

The cast of Strange World

Credit: @DisneyAnimation on Twitter

In June, Disney fans saw the first teaser trailer for Strange Worldhitting theaters on November 23, 2022. Eagle-eyed viewers noted that Disney teased the film with an easter egg in Encanto (2021)! 

strange world teaser trailer man holding water balloon
Credit: Disney

At D23 Expo on Friday, the cast and crew of Strange World took to the stage to share an all-new for-the-room-only trailer and new details about the film:

Walt Disney Animation’s Jennifer Lee treated fans at #D23Expo to a ✨magical✨ evening with filmmakers, casts, and sneak peeks at Zootopia+, Iwájú, Strange World, and Wish! (2/2)

Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jabouki Young-White, and Lucy Liu stood in front of a poster for the action-adventure film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, directed by Don Hall and written by Qui Nguyen of Raya and the Last Dragon (2021). 

Hall said the film is inspired by “our kids” and tells a “story of family [and] the strong desire to leave them a better world.” Nguyen said the film contains an all-new world of unique creatures and “environments full of surprises and dangers.”

Ethan Clade from Strange World
Credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios

Gyllenhall, who plays Searcher Clade, makes his Walt Disney Animation Studios debut in Strange World. He called it a “dream come true.”

Young-White plays Ethan Clade, Searcher’s son, who he describes as “an incredible kid. Super excited for adventure like his grandfather, not like his dad. I feel a part of myself in him.”

disney strange world main character (left) and dog (right) in teaser trailer
Credit: Disney

Lui said her character, Callisto Mal, is a fearless leader and someone she “would aspire to be.” Quaid plays Searcher’s father, a world-famous adventurer. “He’s stubborn, but he’s a lot of fun – opinionated but, you know, take him as he is.”

Disney also shared an exclusive image from the film:

Get lost in this very STRANGE new look at Disney’s #StrangeWorld and see the movie in theaters November 23, 2022.

Inside the Magic will continue to share updates throughout D23 weekend. Disney D23 is “The largest Disney fan event in the world,” and this year’s convention is sure to be something special. D23 Expo celebrates the beautiful worlds of The Walt Disney Company, including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, across film, television, theme parks, and more!

Are you excited about Strange World? 

