Raya From ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ to Be Crowned Official Disney Princess

We have a new Southeast Asian Disney Princess!

Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) from Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) will join the likes of Cinderella, Snow White, Rapunzel, Moana, Tiana, Anna, Elsa, and more as part of World Princess Week at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disneyland Paris.

Last September, Raya made her Disney Parks debut at Shanghai Disneyland. It’s unknown if Raya will come to Disneyland or Walt Disney World after being crowned an official Princess, though many fans speculate she’s headed to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Raya and the Last Dragon was praised for its representation of culture in Southeast Asia, and it’s lovely to see another diverse Princess join the official lineup. Welcome, Princess Raya!

More on Raya and the Last Dragon

Raya and the Last Dragon stars Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, and Sandra Oh in an action-adventure film from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The Disney Plus exclusive film premiered on March 5, 2021. From Disney:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon travels to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together in harmony long ago. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well. Raya and the Last Dragon features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya, a warrior whose wit is as sharp as her blade, and Awkwafina as the magical, mythical, self-deprecating dragon named Sisu. Characters also include a street-savvy 10-year-old entrepreneur named Boun, the formidable giant Tong and a thieving toddler Noi with her band of Ongis.

Are you excited for Raya to become an official Disney Princess?