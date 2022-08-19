World Princess Week Is Coming to Disney Parks Next Week!

World Princess Week is returning to Disney Parks with some magical limited-time offerings for all Guests to enjoy!

World Princess Week is an exciting festivity that began last year as part of Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration. This global extravaganza highlights the impact of Disney Princesses and the courage and kindness they inspire in fans all around the world, extending across the entire Walt Disney Company.

This year, Guests will be able to celebrate the brave, beloved Disney Princesses as World Princess Week returns to Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and Disneyland Paris from August 21 through August 27, with giveaways, limited-time offerings, and so much more! One of the most exciting aspects of this year’s celebration will be the debut of Kumandran warrior Raya — from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) — as an official Disney Princess.

This royal week of celebrations is being ignited by no other than global superstar and Grammy Award-winning artist Brandy Norwood, who visited Disneyland Resort for a special performance in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle of “Starting Now,” the theme song of Ultimate Princess Celebration! Brandy — who starred in the title role in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (1997) — is the perfect artist to breathe the heart and soul into World Princess Week through her stunning performance of “Starting Now.” The official video of this magical performance is coming to the Disney Parks Blog and Disney Parks social media platforms this Monday, August 22.

Walt Disney World Resort

Guests staying at one of the resorts at Walt Disney World during this royal celebration will have the chance to attend one of the Movies Under the Stars for princess movie screenings all week at select resorts. Disney Springs will light up with a princess-themed DJ dance party on Sunday, August 21, and Saturday, August 27, for Guests to show off their royal moves on a modern ball, Queen Anna’s favorite!

And at the American Adventure Pavillion in EPCOT, Guests can participate in a Tiana and Naveen-inspired paper crown giveaway to bring out their inner princess. In addition, Guests will be able to indulge in one of the many food and beverage offerings throughout the Resort, themed to their favorite royal friends.

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort will host a breathtaking live art session with Disney Artist and Historian Stacia Martin at WonderGround Gallery in Downtown Disney District on August 21 from 12 to 4 pm, where she will draw Disney Princess characters. Guests staying at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort on August 22 are invited to Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa to see her in action again, and Guests staying at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa club level will have a unique opportunity to watch and chat with Stacia in the Veranda!

The Resort will also offer many delicious princess and queen-inspired treats to delight Guests during their visit. Magic Key holders will have an exclusive photo opportunity and magical extras at Disney California Adventure’s Stage 17.

Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is celebrating World Princess Week in so many new ways! Guests can check out The Royal Promenade, a cavalcade of princesses and queens set to the song “Starting Now,” and visit Princess Aurora, accompanied by some dancers, behind Sleeping Beauty Castle for Aurora Welcome Greetings.

The Park will also have four exclusive Magic Shots from Disney PhotoPass available during the week, and Guests will be able to collect free princess collectible cards throughout the Park before they head home for the night.

And for those who can’t visit the Parks this coming week, there are still plenty of opportunities to participate in World Princess Week, like dressing up as their favorite Disney Princess or playing princess with their little ones. Disney Parks Blog shared an activity book with numerous fun princess activities for the whole family, which you can check out here. And families can also grab some popcorn and gather around the TV to enjoy their favorite Disney Princess stories on Disney+. Disney invites Guest posting some royal content on social media during the week to use #WorldPrincessWeek to join the magic with friends worldwide.

With so much to see and do during these royal festivities, we can’t wait to celebrate the magic, courage, and bravery of all the Disney Princesses.

Are you celebrating World Princess Week this year? Tell us how in the comments below!