World Princess Week Will Return to Disney Parks With New Magical Offerings

A Disney Park recently announced the return of “World Princess Week” with magical offerings for all Guests to enjoy!

World Princess Week is an exciting festivity that began last year as part of Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration. During last year’s celebration of World Princess Week, Disney Parks around the world — as well as Disney Aulani, runDisney, and shopDisney — shared the latest on all new products, digital content, unique offerings from Disney Parks and Resorts, and more magical surprises.

Disneyland Paris was the first Disney Park to share the news of this popular event, with a new Royal Promenade Guests can attend as they celebrate the courage and benevolence of the Disney Princesses and Queens Anna and Elsa from Disney’s Frozen. During the event, Guests will also be able to participate in several magical activities throughout the Park, with more details coming soon.

World Princess Week will take place from August 21 to August 27, 2022.

More on Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is currently in the early construction stages for a massive Frozen-inspired expansion that will take Guests into the magical land of Arendelle to live their own adventure “Into the Unknown.” You can read more about the development of Disneyland Paris’ World of Frozen here. This Frozen-themed land is part of a multi-year expansion plan at the Parisian Park, which started with Avengers Campus, a land inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe now open for Guests to explore.

At Avengers Campus, recruits can join forces with some of Earth’s mightiest heroes and live their own Marvel adventure. Guests are now able to experience the different dining offerings at Avengers Campus, like Stark Factory and PYM Kitchen, as well as new heroic attractions like Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure, Disneyland Paris’ renamed version of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, in Disney California Adventure, and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide.

Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating it’s 30th-anniversary, bringing Guests buckets of Disney magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Guests can also enjoy new shows like Disney D-light — the drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks — and the character cavalcade Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle! Mickey and the Magician also made a grand return as part of the Park’s 30th-anniversary celebrations.

